Engineering Firm Partners with Packaging Supplier to Supply Visors

Engineering firm Orthotropic Engineering partnered with packaging supplier GWP Group to manufacture PPE for health and care workers.

GWP Group
Apr 23rd, 2020
Finished product
Finished product

Orthotropic Engineering has created the visors after building on work from the field of 3D printing. In total, one thousand of the face visors will be donated.

Matthew Dawson, Director at Orthotropic commented, “Several companies and numerous enthusiasts have started using 3D printers to help make visors. Although this is a great initiative, 3D printing is a fairly slow process more suited to prototyping than serial production.

“The visor we have created is an adaptation of an open-source design for 3-D printing. However, it can be manufactured immediately and rapidly in large quantities without the need for any bespoke tooling. It's delivered to where it's needed in flat-pack form for easy shipping and storage, and can easily be assembled for use in less than a minute.”

Having crowd-funded over £8,000 on Just Giving to cover the cost of materials, Orthotropic turned to packaging manufacturer GWP Group to produce the required elements of the visors.

This included the fabrication of the foam strip used to provide protection from above, as well as the outer corrugated boxes used to ship the visors.

Matthew added, “We were genuinely blown away by the public response to our fundraising as well as the rapid and generous response of suppliers such as GWP.”

Ian Heskins, Business Development Director at GWP Group, said, “When we were approached by Matthew at Orthotropic we were only too happy to help. With the material costs covered by the crowdfunding, we were able to provide the manufacturing expertise and capacity at no cost.”

Besides this, the design for the visors has been uploaded to the Orthotropic website, meaning it is freely available for any manufacturing businesses to use in creating more of them if they are able to do so.

“Two weeks ago a friend of mine arrived for her shift at work. She is a locum doctor, taking on extra shifts to help out as much as she can during the Coronavirus crisis. When she arrived the only PPE available to her was a pair of plastic gloves. She is a friend, a wife, mother to two girls, a daughter, and a sister, and she was helping patients with COVID-19 without the correct equipment.

“Even though these visors will help, we believe there must be other people out there that could also manufacture them. Therefore, we've made the drawings available on our website for free download anywhere in the world. We will also gladly and freely provide the design files needed to get the parts cut.”

Finished product
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
&ldquo;Our main challenge is maintaining jobs and salaries for our employees to avoid their suffering at this time&rdquo;, one of the Brazilian businessmen pointed out in his response.
Covid-19: Voice of Latin American CPGs
Mundo PMMI’s Lilian Robayo Paez weighs in with reader contributions from 12 Latin American countries on impact of Covid-19.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Indorama Ventures Aids Countries Battling COVID-19
Indorama Ventures has been aiding eight countries where it operates that are dealing with COVID-19.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo
Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations
Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Prosys Logo 3
ProSys is Helping Meet Healthcare Needs in North America
ProSys is dedicated to assisting companies fill the overwhelming need of supplying hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of contagious viruses such as the COVID-19 virus.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Index
Dow Develops Simplified Face Shield Design
Dow has developed a simplified face shield design and is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this equipment.
Apr 17th, 2020
Logo 1
Simplimatic Receives Order for PWB Automation for Ventilators
Simplimatic Automation received a large order to provide automation for a production line that will manufacture components used within ventilators.
Apr 17th, 2020
X10 L
Piab Mini Pump Used in Aspirators for COVID-19 Patients
Piab’s X10L Chip pump is particularly suitable for integration into medical devices such as bronchial secretion aspirators.
Apr 15th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Completed face shields for Northwest Ohio medical workers.
O-I 3D Prints Face Shield Frames
O-I Glass, Inc. is using its 3D printing capabilities to make face shield frames for members of the Northwest Ohio medical community.
Apr 14th, 2020
World Packaging Organisation president Pierre Pienaar to share his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic.
WPO: Packaging During a Pandemic
WPO's Pienaar shares his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic
Apr 14th, 2020
Element Packaging
Element Packaging Partners with Carbon 3D to produce PPE
Element Packaging partnered with Carbon 3D to produce personal protection equipment for first responders and medical professionals.
Apr 14th, 2020
Liquid Hand Sanitizer 8 Oz Spray Bottle
InkJet, Inc. Producing Hand Liquid Sanitizer
InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and manufacturer of industrial inks, is producing and offering hand liquid sanitizer to industrial supply companies, hospitals, and first responders.
Apr 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Patty Andersen
OEM COVID-19 #8 - How Delkor Systems, Inc. is Handling Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on reassuring operators and securing aid via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
Apr 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Getty Images 89271250
Machine Builders and CPGs: Partnerships in the Time of Coronavirus
Virtual Town Hall #2 from PMMI features CPGs who belong to OpX Leadership Network Executive Council chatting “live” with PMMI members about the impact of Covid-19.
Apr 10th, 2020
Getty Images 1149765420
With Supply Chain Disruption Likely, CPGs, OEMs Swap Strategies
The U.S. supply chain is hanging in there now thanks to inventory and slack in the system, but current production gaps overseas, and worker absenteeism closer to home, warn of eventual supply chain disruption.
Apr 9th, 2020
Getty Images 171023677
Covid and Latin American Technology
This post prepared with information received from 951 respondents across Latin America to a reader survey asking about changes brought about by the COVID-19 crisis in the capital equipment investment plans of CPGs in the region.
Apr 9th, 2020
Busch Vacuum System, Field Hospital Spain
Busch Provides Vacuum System for Rapidly Built Emergency Hospital
Helps Spain cope with second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infected people in the world
Apr 9th, 2020
Coronovirus Town Hall Series Social Image Final Copy
OEMs and CPGs Navigate Coronavirus
CPGs and OEMs offer pain points and solutions amid evolving conditions. Topics hazard pay and employee welfare, facility access during a pandemic, preparing for supply chain disruption, and much more.
Apr 8th, 2020
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) President Fred Stephan leads one of his twice-a-week virtual Q&amp;A sessions with employees from the company&rsquo;s Oshkosh, Wis., corporate office to address questions and update teams on the company&rsquo;s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with support from AFNA Vice President, Human Resources and Communications Vanessa Wellens.
Amcor Flexibles North America’s President Addresses Covid-19
Fred Stephan, President of Amcor Flexibles North America, addresses the company’s response to the COVID-19 situation, and the collaborative efforts of customers, suppliers, and employees to ensure food and healthcare packaging are getting to consumers.
Apr 8th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Img 7407
Clippard Responds to COVID-19 Demands
During this crisis, Clippard recognizes its role as a manufacturer of critical components and subassemblies for ventilators, diagnostic equipment, and other critical care devices.
Apr 7th, 2020
Nathalia Rosa R Wm Ibqm Oxr Y Unsplash
Covid-19 Challenges for Latin American CPGs
An immediate challenge of the coronavirus crisis on CPGs has been the devaluation of many Latin American currencies, driving up the purchase price of imported raw materials and supplies.
Apr 7th, 2020
Spee-Dee is 3D printing critical parts for medical-use face masks, like these headbands that will hold the clear shields.
Packaging Machinery OEM Moves 3D-Printing Capacity to Medical Face Shields
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc. is putting its 3D printer to work, having started supplying parts for face shields for Operation Dynamo.
Apr 6th, 2020
Untitled
COVID-19: Display Pack Producing Face Shields
Display Pack is manufacturing protective face shields. It joined forces with local hospitals and communities to aid front-line healthcare workers who are reporting shortages of critical medical supplies.
Apr 6th, 2020
Unknown 1
COVID-19 Survey: Latin American CPGs Redouble Efforts to Keep their Supply Chains Active
Close to two thirds of CPGs surveyed by Mundo PMMI in Latin America (65%) affirm that their companies will continue to work despite Covid-19 crisis. Problems with supply chain persist.
Apr 6th, 2020
Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, Inc., and founder of Loop
How Safe is Reusable Packaging During COVID-19?
Last year, Loop launched its revolutionary shopping platform anchored by reusable packaging. Here, Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and the driving force behind Loop, provides an update on the platform and how it’s faring in light of COVID-19.
Apr 3rd, 2020