Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations

Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Omron Automation
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo

This funding is meant to help communities weather a range of challenges caused by the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Omron’s mission is to improve lives and contribute to a better society, and now is one of the most important times to be helping out our communities,” says Nigel Blakeway, chairman and chief executive officer of Omron Management Center of America and president of Omron Foundation. “We are thankful for the frontline workers that are supporting the society and we are determined to assist the people in the greatest need right now.”

Omron Foundation is donating $25,000 to a number of charities – including childcare resources, emergency support for families and small businesses, and support for hospitals and clinics – that are assisting those in greatest need right now, along with another $20,000 to food banks in communities near Omron facilities to help keep pantries stocked. Charities currently supported by Omron include:

• Child Care Resources (CCR) that are providing childcare for essential COVID-19 workers who are having difficulty caring for their children in the Seattle area.

• Valley Care Charitable Foundation, which is providing personal protective equipment and needed supplies to frontline medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients at Stanford Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton, California.

• LA Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which is providing support for families and small businesses (meals, childcare), relief of healthcare workers (childcare), critical healthcare equipment (PPE, testing kits, etc.), shelters and hygiene stations for homeless in the greater Los Angeles area.

• Direct Relief, which is supporting hospitals and clinics in the hardest-hit areas of the US, namely, New York City, as well as Boston, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and other hot spots to help with COVID-19 testing, triaging of patients, and ICU I/V medications. In addition, OMRON Healthcare is donating 500 blood pressure monitors to Direct Relief for critical areas around the U.S.

• Food banks in several communities located near Omron facilities across the United States.

To support demand for the company’s products and services, Omron has taken actions to maintain some of its manufacturing operations to support life science industry customers with critical needs in lab automation and the production of test-kits and vaccines.

Omron facilities have taken measures to ensure safety is a top priority. Where employees cannot work remotely, engineering controls, administrative controls and personal protective equipment measures have been implemented. These include installation of physical barriers, employee temperature checks, shift adjustments, physical distancing, good hygiene practices and regular work area sanitization. The company has also implemented enhanced paid leave policies.

“Employee safety is our top priority at all times,” says Jim Eberhart, president and chief operating officer of Omron Management Center of America. “We are mindful of safety at our manufacturing facilities across the Americas during this time and we are taking extra steps to help keep our people and their families safe and healthy.”

In addition, Omron employees across the country are also making individual contributions by joining in the effort to make personal protective gear (PPE) by hand-sewing hundreds of face masks and 3D-printing face shields for frontline healthcare workers at hospitals across the country.

Companies in this article
Omron Automation
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo
Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations
Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Prosys Logo 3
ProSys is Helping Meet Healthcare Needs in North America
ProSys is dedicated to assisting companies fill the overwhelming need of supplying hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of contagious viruses such as the COVID-19 virus.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Index
Dow Develops Simplified Face Shield Design
Dow has developed a simplified face shield design and is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this equipment.
Apr 17th, 2020
Logo 1
Simplimatic Receives Order for PWB Automation for Ventilators
Simplimatic Automation received a large order to provide automation for a production line that will manufacture components used within ventilators.
Apr 17th, 2020
X10 L
Piab Mini Pump Used in Aspirators for COVID-19 Patients
Piab’s X10L Chip pump is particularly suitable for integration into medical devices such as bronchial secretion aspirators.
Apr 15th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Completed face shields for Northwest Ohio medical workers.
O-I 3D Prints Face Shield Frames
O-I Glass, Inc. is using its 3D printing capabilities to make face shield frames for members of the Northwest Ohio medical community.
Apr 14th, 2020
World Packaging Organisation president Pierre Pienaar to share his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic.
WPO: Packaging During a Pandemic
WPO's Pienaar shares his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic
Apr 14th, 2020
Element Packaging
Element Packaging Partners with Carbon 3D to produce PPE
Element Packaging partnered with Carbon 3D to produce personal protection equipment for first responders and medical professionals.
Apr 14th, 2020
Liquid Hand Sanitizer 8 Oz Spray Bottle
InkJet, Inc. Producing Hand Liquid Sanitizer
InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and manufacturer of industrial inks, is producing and offering hand liquid sanitizer to industrial supply companies, hospitals, and first responders.
Apr 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Patty Andersen
OEM COVID-19 #8 - How Delkor Systems, Inc. is Handling Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on reassuring operators and securing aid via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
Apr 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Getty Images 89271250
Machine Builders and CPGs: Partnerships in the Time of Coronavirus
Virtual Town Hall #2 from PMMI features CPGs who belong to OpX Leadership Network Executive Council chatting “live” with PMMI members about the impact of Covid-19.
Apr 10th, 2020
Handling Evolving Human Resources Issues During COVID-19
OEM COVID-19 #7: Handling Evolving Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on employee concerns around safety, health and financial security.
Apr 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1149765420
With Supply Chain Disruption Likely, CPGs, OEMs Swap Strategies
The U.S. supply chain is hanging in there now thanks to inventory and slack in the system, but current production gaps overseas, and worker absenteeism closer to home, warn of eventual supply chain disruption.
Apr 9th, 2020
Getty Images 171023677
Covid and Latin American Technology
This post prepared with information received from 951 respondents across Latin America to a reader survey asking about changes brought about by the COVID-19 crisis in the capital equipment investment plans of CPGs in the region.
Apr 9th, 2020
Busch Vacuum System, Field Hospital Spain
Busch Provides Vacuum System for Rapidly Built Emergency Hospital
Helps Spain cope with second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infected people in the world
Apr 9th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) President Fred Stephan leads one of his twice-a-week virtual Q&amp;A sessions with employees from the company&rsquo;s Oshkosh, Wis., corporate office to address questions and update teams on the company&rsquo;s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with support from AFNA Vice President, Human Resources and Communications Vanessa Wellens.
Amcor Flexibles North America’s President Addresses Covid-19
Fred Stephan, President of Amcor Flexibles North America, addresses the company’s response to the COVID-19 situation, and the collaborative efforts of customers, suppliers, and employees to ensure food and healthcare packaging are getting to consumers.
Apr 8th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Img 7407
Clippard Responds to COVID-19 Demands
During this crisis, Clippard recognizes its role as a manufacturer of critical components and subassemblies for ventilators, diagnostic equipment, and other critical care devices.
Apr 7th, 2020
Nathalia Rosa R Wm Ibqm Oxr Y Unsplash
Covid-19 Challenges for Latin American CPGs
An immediate challenge of the coronavirus crisis on CPGs has been the devaluation of many Latin American currencies, driving up the purchase price of imported raw materials and supplies.
Apr 7th, 2020
Spee-Dee is 3D printing critical parts for medical-use face masks, like these headbands that will hold the clear shields.
Packaging Machinery OEM Moves 3D-Printing Capacity to Medical Face Shields
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc. is putting its 3D printer to work, having started supplying parts for face shields for Operation Dynamo.
Apr 6th, 2020
Untitled
COVID-19: Display Pack Producing Face Shields
Display Pack is manufacturing protective face shields. It joined forces with local hospitals and communities to aid front-line healthcare workers who are reporting shortages of critical medical supplies.
Apr 6th, 2020
Unknown 1
COVID-19 Survey: Latin American CPGs Redouble Efforts to Keep their Supply Chains Active
Close to two thirds of CPGs surveyed by Mundo PMMI in Latin America (65%) affirm that their companies will continue to work despite Covid-19 crisis. Problems with supply chain persist.
Apr 6th, 2020
Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, Inc., and founder of Loop
How Safe is Reusable Packaging During COVID-19?
Last year, Loop launched its revolutionary shopping platform anchored by reusable packaging. Here, Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and the driving force behind Loop, provides an update on the platform and how it’s faring in light of COVID-19.
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Logo Tc
COVID-19: TC Transcontinental Packaging's Response
During the COVID-19 global pandemic, TC Transcontinental Packaging is supporting the vital food industry, a sector considered critical by governments, and contribute to the maintenance of essential services in communities.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Fabri Kal Face Shields
Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Produce Medical Face Shields
Fabri-Kal is producing medical face shields for local healthcare workers. In less than one week, the Fabri-Kal team quickly came together to develop a plan to meet this critical need.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Supermarket retail shelves could barely remain in stock in the first days of the crisis. Meanwhile, bulk product for foodservice, bars, and restaurants has suffered.
COVID-19 Survey: Foodservice/Retail Imbalance Roils CPG Industry
Some CPG and food/bev manufacturer respondents to PW's survey on COVID-19 can barely keep up with demand. Others lost huge customers overnight. Meanwhile, everyone shares workforce safety and labor concerns.
Apr 2nd, 2020