Amcor Flexibles North America’s President Addresses Covid-19

Fred Stephan, President of Amcor Flexibles North America, addresses the company’s response to the COVID-19 situation, and the collaborative efforts of customers, suppliers, and employees to ensure food and healthcare packaging are getting to consumers.

Amcor Flexibles
Apr 8th, 2020
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) President Fred Stephan leads one of his twice-a-week virtual Q&A sessions with employees from the company’s Oshkosh, Wis., corporate office to address questions and update teams on the company’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with support from AFNA Vice President, Human Resources and Communications Vanessa Wellens.

In times of crisis, what we routinely take for granted can become suddenly important, if not urgent.

Just a couple weeks ago, complex supply chains and how consumer staples are packaged, shipped, and stored were hardly the topic of dinner conversation. Now, they’re a focal point and central to keeping quality food and medicines on store shelves for the communities that need them.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve, putting topics like this at the forefront of public attention and the national conversation.

Packaging has a vital role to play in making sure people continue to have access to reliable, long-lasting food, safe medicines, water and other beverages, and all sorts of consumer goods. The collaboration between consumer packaged-goods and healthcare companies, and the packaging industry has kept people nourished and healthy and will continue to do so as we navigate the pandemic.

As supply chains are affected and consumers adapt to the “new normal” – eating at home, shopping less frequently in larger quantities – our packaging means consumers can get the products they need, to store and use in their homes.

Amcor teams in 18 U.S. states and more than 40 countries around the world are responding to the challenge with resilience and a heightened sense of collaboration to help our customers meet their needs through this time. We’ve put in place a comprehensive plan for our facilities to safeguard the health of our team members. As an essential business, we’re working with our customers and other business partners to deliver the products that keep our communities and our neighbors healthy.

As we answer the need for packaging supply, we’re supporting customers who are working around the clock to get essential goods to retail, ecommerce and food-service outlets. One customer, for example, is relying on us to support increased demand for portion-controlled juice cups used in hospitals and at-home school lunches for children.

These are the needs driving new levels of collaboration across our commercial and operations teams, and our customers.

As customers make different choices – such as single-serve packaged food, bottled water, bagged salad and a wider selection of personal-care products related to hygiene – we recognize that demand for our products stems from consumer confidence that our packaging protects and delivers products that are safe. And so, what we’re doing every day in our factories is important to our communities.

I believe challenges can bring out the best in people, and companies. We’re grateful to the 50,000 women and men of Amcor who – with dedication and resilience – are keeping supply chains moving so people get what they need. We’re also grateful to our customers and other partners who help us do what we do best. Together, we’re augmenting how we collaborate and deliver for our customers, their consumers, and the communities in which we all live.

COVID-19&rsquo;s Impact on the Canadian Market
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
Getty Images Empty Store Shelves (1)
The Potential of ERP Amid a Pandemic
Automation on the plant floor can keep production flowing to refill store shelves. But the biggest problem manufacturers face right now is a disruption to the supply chain.
Mar 26th, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Opinion: Packaging Industry Begins COVID-19 Response
Rapid response to crisis seen industry wide, inspiring hope and reflecting resilience in the time of a crisis.
Mar 25th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020