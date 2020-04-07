Clippard Responds to COVID-19 Demands

During this crisis, Clippard recognizes its role as a manufacturer of critical components and subassemblies for ventilators, diagnostic equipment, and other critical care devices.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.
Apr 7th, 2020
Img 7407

"We are honored and committed to being part of the solution in any way we can", states Bill Clippard, President.

As unique demands increase, Clippard is adding 50 to 75 employees across the next few weeks. Across the first quarter of 2020, they have maintained a 98% on-time delivery to all customers, and as order demands are increasing daily, they are adding staff, work cells, and additional support personnel to assure all customers receive a high level of service as they manage the “Covid-Response” requests.

As expedites and new requests are coming in, Clippard is proud of its staff’s willingness and dedication to do their part. Clippard is impressed with its supply chain network and its ability to step up its team’s efforts to meet demand. Clippard also appreciate the government’s efforts to streamline the processes and support business in this time of crisis. Clippard continues to fully support its customers as they always have through these tough times.

Internally, Clippard continues to prioritize employee health as they increase its capacity and staffing levels. They are adhering to the CDC guidelines and maintaining a clean environment with appropriate social distancing throughout the facilities in both Cincinnati and Fairfield, Ohio. Ultimately, it is an individual’s habits and decisions that not only keep themselves safe and healthy, but also those around them. “Clippard is truly blessed to have a team of such dedicated employees that support and respect each other”, according to Rob Clippard, Chief Marketing Officer.

Companies in this article
Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.
Videos from Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.View all videos
Analytica Munich 2020: The Eclipse Proportional Isolation Valve
Analytica Munich 2020: The Eclipse Proportional Isolation Valve
Mar 3rd, 2020
Clippard - Putting People First
Clippard - Putting People First
Sep 5th, 2018
Clippard Mentors
Clippard Mentors
Sep 5th, 2018
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Img 7407
Clippard Responds to COVID-19 Demands
During this crisis, Clippard recognizes its role as a manufacturer of critical components and subassemblies for ventilators, diagnostic equipment, and other critical care devices.
Apr 7th, 2020
Nathalia Rosa R Wm Ibqm Oxr Y Unsplash
Covid-19 Challenges for Latin American CPGs
An immediate challenge of the coronavirus crisis on CPGs has been the devaluation of many Latin American currencies, driving up the purchase price of imported raw materials and supplies.
Apr 7th, 2020
Spee-Dee is 3D printing critical parts for medical-use face masks, like these headbands that will hold the clear shields.
Packaging Machinery OEM Moves 3D-Printing Capacity to Medical Face Shields
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc. is putting its 3D printer to work, having started supplying parts for face shields for Operation Dynamo.
Apr 6th, 2020
Untitled
COVID-19: Display Pack Producing Face Shields
Display Pack is manufacturing protective face shields. It joined forces with local hospitals and communities to aid front-line healthcare workers who are reporting shortages of critical medical supplies.
Apr 6th, 2020
Unknown 1
COVID-19 Survey: Latin American CPGs Redouble Efforts to Keep their Supply Chains Active
Close to two thirds of CPGs surveyed by Mundo PMMI in Latin America (65%) affirm that their companies will continue to work despite Covid-19 crisis. Problems with supply chain persist.
Apr 6th, 2020
Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, Inc., and founder of Loop
How Safe is Reusable Packaging During COVID-19?
Last year, Loop launched its revolutionary shopping platform anchored by reusable packaging. Here, Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and the driving force behind Loop, provides an update on the platform and how it’s faring in light of COVID-19.
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Logo Tc
COVID-19: TC Transcontinental Packaging's Response
During the COVID-19 global pandemic, TC Transcontinental Packaging is supporting the vital food industry, a sector considered critical by governments, and contribute to the maintenance of essential services in communities.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Fabri Kal Face Shields
Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Produce Medical Face Shields
Fabri-Kal is producing medical face shields for local healthcare workers. In less than one week, the Fabri-Kal team quickly came together to develop a plan to meet this critical need.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Supermarket retail shelves could barely remain in stock in the first days of the crisis. Meanwhile, bulk product for foodservice, bars, and restaurants has suffered.
COVID-19 Survey: Foodservice/Retail Imbalance Roils CPG Industry
Some CPG and food/bev manufacturer respondents to PW's survey on COVID-19 can barely keep up with demand. Others lost huge customers overnight. Meanwhile, everyone shares workforce safety and labor concerns.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pw 190520 Somic Logoclaim Cmyk 0
Somic Operations Proceed in Germany and North America with COVID-19 Measures in Place
Somic is informing customers about the necessary steps it has taken to allow its facilities for end-of-line retail packaging machinery to remain open in Germany and North America during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Placon Logo
Placon Scales Up for Production of PPE Face Shields
Placon has scaled up production in two of its manufacturing facilities to help get plastic PPE to healthcare workers during this pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2020
Getty Images 1126880991
Without Wholesale Venues, Brands Reaching Out to Consumer
Social media, e-commerce and donations to those in need are various ways brands are trying to directly reach consumers in light of COVID-19 cancellations and closures.
Mar 30th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs' Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020
Concerns over the long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak on key European recycling markets sharply escalated last week following the adoption of further containment measures across the continent.
European Recycling Markets Reel from Coronavirus
Changes in consumer behavior, the reduced cost of virgin materials, logistics disruptions and other trends driven by COVID-19 may have a lasting effect on the European recycling industry.
Mar 30th, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Skye Clarke (front) and Sam Epperson (back) of Cardinal Spirits fill bottles of hand sanitizer that are headed to a senior living community.
Distilleries Refit to Fill Hand-Sanitizer Gap
During World War II, Ford made tanks instead of cars and Maytag made plane parts instead of washing machines. With hand sanitizer being the small-arms munitions of today’s pandemic crisis, cosmetics and distilleries are joining the war effort.
Mar 27th, 2020
COVID-19&rsquo;s Impact on the Canadian Market
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Opinion: Packaging Industry Begins COVID-19 Response
Rapid response to crisis seen industry wide, inspiring hope and reflecting resilience in the time of a crisis.
Mar 25th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020