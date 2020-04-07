Clippard Responds to COVID-19 Demands

"We are honored and committed to being part of the solution in any way we can", states Bill Clippard, President.

As unique demands increase, Clippard is adding 50 to 75 employees across the next few weeks. Across the first quarter of 2020, they have maintained a 98% on-time delivery to all customers, and as order demands are increasing daily, they are adding staff, work cells, and additional support personnel to assure all customers receive a high level of service as they manage the “Covid-Response” requests.

As expedites and new requests are coming in, Clippard is proud of its staff’s willingness and dedication to do their part. Clippard is impressed with its supply chain network and its ability to step up its team’s efforts to meet demand. Clippard also appreciate the government’s efforts to streamline the processes and support business in this time of crisis. Clippard continues to fully support its customers as they always have through these tough times.

Internally, Clippard continues to prioritize employee health as they increase its capacity and staffing levels. They are adhering to the CDC guidelines and maintaining a clean environment with appropriate social distancing throughout the facilities in both Cincinnati and Fairfield, Ohio. Ultimately, it is an individual’s habits and decisions that not only keep themselves safe and healthy, but also those around them. “Clippard is truly blessed to have a team of such dedicated employees that support and respect each other”, according to Rob Clippard, Chief Marketing Officer.

