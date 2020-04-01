Somic Operations Proceed in Germany and North America with COVID-19 Measures in Place

“We are in the fortunate position where our raw material warehouse is well stocked and our supply chains are in working order,” said Peter Fox, Vice President of Sales for Somic America, speaking from North American headquarters in suburban Minneapolis. “We anticipate being able to continue our advanced mechatronics assembly operation without interruption in Amerang, Germany. Our Parts & Service departments in both countries remain available 24 hours every day.”

Somic is utilizing a multi-step approach that starts with its employees in both countries.

“We are committed to the responsibility of providing for the safety and protection of our employees,” said Fox, indicating he and Somic management monitor the situation and talk daily. “With the number of employees in Germany, they have adopted precautions by going to two shifts and exercising social distancing protocols. All of our colleagues who can are working from home and it will not interrupt our normal interactions with customers. Our service technicians are available if needed, and they will take precautions to keep themselves and customers safe when they do work on-site.”

Fox said customers should contact their Somic representatives for service calls. For any other issues, he can be reached for FaceTime video calls at 651/419-6050 or via email: P.Fox@somic.us.





