The clock is ticking to take advantage of PMMI Media Group’s initial foray into the world of virtual trade events and video content, offering an unparalleled perspective from industry thought leaders and PMMI Media Group editorial team analysis. The streamlined search functionality enables quick and efficient identification of suppliers and access to a jam-packed slate of on-demand educational content.

March 31, 2021, brings PACK EXPO Connects to a halt, and missing potential connections or solutions could leave CPGs scrambling until PACK EXPO Las Vegas, to be held Sept. 27-29, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. If nothing else, a rare look inside Amazon’s e-commerce fulfillment and the packaging demands it creates is 30-minutes CPGs won’t find anywhere else, along with insight from industry titans like Bumble Bee Foods, General Mills, L’Oréal, and others.

Not sure where to start? Check out The Daily Download, a highlight reel of quick-hitting summaries of what PMMI Media Group editors say are must-see technologies.

Revisit the latest technologies from the packaging and processing industries’ most inventive suppliers on The Innovation Stage. These 30-minute sessions include The Secret to Food & Beverage Manufacturing Agility in a Changing World, Sustainable Packaging, Automation Requirements for Project Success, and more.

Explore brief conversations between prominent industry experts and PMMI Media Group editors at Trend Chats. These discussions include hot industry topics such as Cannabis Packaging, Food Processing Manufacturing Innovations, and more.

Jumpstart Sessions feature collections of brief discussions with industry visionaries, offering a wide range of expertise on sustainability, workforce, robotics, remote access and monitoring, and more. Sessions are also available in Spanish.

Finally, The Solution Room also provides unique answers to industry challenges with recordings of what transpired during the live PACK EXPO Connects sessions. Gain useful insights on the evolution of the industry and your role in it—including how COVID-19 is reshaping the contract packaging industry, or how best to utilize LinkedIn for professional resources—from the OpX Leadership Network, the Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC), the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), and the Contract Packaging Association (CPA). In one example, research from The Contract Packaging Association’s 2020 State of the Industry report offers insights into the contract packaging and manufacturing industries. Learn about the impact of the pandemic and how it is reshaping what the report calls “an already dynamically growing industry.” Understand how management and labor uncertainties have driven a fresh new look at more automation into a traditionally manual market.

