Mondi Consumer Flexibles at PACK EXPO Connects

A live demo, titled “The Latest in North American Sustainable Flexible Packaging Solutions” will highlight Mondi’s PACK EXPO Connect EcoSolutions presentation. It will take place:

• Wednesday, November 11 – 2:45 PM – 3:00 PM Central Time (US & Canada)

• Thursday, November 12 – 12:45 PM – 1:00 PM Central Time (US & Canada)

During the demos, Mondi’s technical and marketing teams will demonstrate innovations in sustainable plastic flexible packaging materials and explain how they help manufacturers achieve brand sustainability commitments without limiting production efficiency or compromising consumer packaging performance. The demonstration will show real-world examples for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Visitors are encouraged to bring their most challenging FMCG applications for evaluation by Mondi packaging experts. Visitors can access the live demonstration through MyConnects Planner. A recorded version will be available via MyConnects Planner until March 31, 2021.

In addition to addressing customized packaging through their customer-centric approach EcoSolutions, Mondi packaging experts will discuss the benefits of its materials that are compatible with the How2Recycle Store Drop-off Program, Post-Consumer Recycled and Composability options.



