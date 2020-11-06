Loma Systems to Unveil Metal Detector Conveyor at PACK EXPO Connects

There will be eight exciting live demos. Additional sessions will cover Loma’s IQ4 Metal Detector and X5 X-ray ranges, focusing on metal detection vs. X-ray inspection and which one is right for your food or pharmaceutical application, as well as how to create a comprehensive critical control point comprising both inspection and checkweighing with a Loma Combination System.

Those new to Loma’s product range will be able to learn more about X-ray and metal detector inspection, and how they can be used to enhance product safety and integrity in production processes.

Product experts will be available throughout the event to answer questions via the event’s ‘Chat with Us’ feature, or by setting up a private meeting. To find out more about Loma’s schedule of Live Product Demos and to register, visit Loma’s PACK EXPO Connects page here.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.



