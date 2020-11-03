Join Fogg Filler at PACK EXPO Connects

Fogg Filler’s PACK EXPO Connects showroom with feature live chats, live product and machinery demos, and educational opportunities.

Fogg Filler Co.
Nov 3rd, 2020

Products showcased will be:

Microb-Blaster Air Sanitizers
The Microb-Blaster 2400 UV-C air sanitizer (right side of image) features rugged commercial grade components and polished stainless steel construction to stand up to any environment and years of continuous UV-C exposure. It has four 30 inch UV-C lamps, multiple air filtration options and a powerful, yet quiet, 600 cfm blower. Its unique fully contained UV-C chamber means it can operate in any environment without risk of exposure to individuals around it. When placed centrally in a room, the units carefully designed air distribution top creates a down draft effect around the perimeter of the space to help push airborne particulates to floor level, away from occupants, so they can be drawn in, filtered and then passed through the high intensity UV-C light chamber. This makes it the perfect choice for medium traffic shared work or public indoor areas, like multiple occupant office spaces, conference rooms, breakrooms, lobbies, waiting rooms, restaurants, or classrooms.

The Microb-Blaster 4800 (left side of image) offers the ultimate in shared work or public indoor space, active air sanitization. It features rugged commercial grade components and polished stainless steel construction to stand up to any environment and years of continuous UV-C exposure. It has four 30 in. UV-C lamps, multiple air filtration options and a powerful, yet quiet, 600 cfm blower. Its unique extended height UV-C chamber allows the upper end of the high intensity lamps to remain safely exposed above eye level. Any airborne particulates that become entrained into the rising column of air it creates are immediately exposed to direct UV-C light before they fall back on surrounding occupants. This feature is desirable when social distancing or masks are just not feasible. Multiple units can be deployed throughout large, high traffic areas like multiple occupant office spaces, hallways, cafeterias, assembly lines, food or beverage processing areas, locker rooms, class rooms, restaurants or auditoriums.

Computer Generated Profiles for Cam Tips
Fogg has designed and implemented computer-generated profiles for testing/creating cam tips. In the past, making sure your cams were perfect for your machines took hours of tedious, manual work. Now, Fogg can electronically simulate different cam options to make perfectly customized cam tips to meet the needs of each unique filler and product.

With the use of this new technology, these cam tips are more precise than ever before. A smooth exit from the cam can greatly reduce dripping and splashing as the valve leaves the product, resulting in a considerable savings of product. Depending on your product, this new technology can also increase speed for foamy products. Customers have increased their speeds by up to 50 bottles per minute, and some have paid for the upgrade in just one shift based on product saved.

If you are interested in upgrading your cam tips, you can send 3 gallons of your product with correct bottles along with information on fill heights and fill temperatures, and Fogg can quickly simulate the best solution and create new cam tips.

Join Fogg Filler at PACK EXPO Connects
