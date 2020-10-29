Eriez to Host Live Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects

Eriez will have four live demonstrations scheduled during PACK EXPO Connects featuring its Xtreme metal detectors and vibratory equipment.

On November 9 from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. CT, Eriez Metal Detection Product Manager Ray Spurgeon hosts “The Power of Eriez’ Easy-to-Use Metal Detector Interface.” He will discuss the advantages Eriez’ 7-in. touchscreen interface provides to ensure more reliable metal detection and trouble-free operation.



On November 9 from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. CT, Eriez Vibratory Product Manager Rob Yandrick hosts “Eriez Vibratory Feeders and Conveyors for Scale Feeding.” Yandrick will explain how Eriez’ advanced vibratory equipment effectively conveys and feeds materials to scales and explore the equipment’s role in the scale feeding process.



On November 11 from 2:45 to 3:00 p.m. CT, Spurgeon hosts “Missed Metal: Orientation Effect and Metal Detector Performance.” During this demonstration Spurgeon will help attendees to understand how the orientation of metal impacts detectability in industrial metal applications. View details at

On November 12 from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. CT, Yandrick hosts “Creating the Best Vibratory Feeding Solution with Eriez.” In this presentation Yandrick will explore common vibratory equipment applications, designs, and options.



“Though safety precautions brought on by the global pandemic make it difficult to meet with customers and prospects face-to-face right now, we are excited to take advantage of the opportunity to demonstrate our equipment virtually,” says Spurgeon. Yandrick adds, “Our team is looking forward to highlighting Eriez’ equipment and answering questions about how our revolutionary products can conquer processors’ toughest packaging application challenges.”

