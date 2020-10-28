AMS to Showcase New Facility, Products at PACK EXPO Connects

During the event attendees will be able to see a variety of equipment such as semi-automatic and automatic auger fillers, fill-by-weight fillers, stand-alone checkweighers and dual head automatic auger fillers with infeed systems.

The demos will all be structured to be as interactive as possible giving attendees the opportunity to really engage with AMS and the equipment. Each demo will feature a specific piece of equipment or type of filling. The presenter will give an overview of the equipment and really illustrate how it can solve a ton of problems in the industry such as product giveaway, accuracy, dust control, manual labor, etc. At the end the presentation the platform will be open for discussion. Here the attendees can ask specific questions about the featured piece of equipment and the presenter can demonstrate the answer right on the spot.

All of the demos will be held in AMS’ state-of-the-art testing lab. AMS wanted to make sure its new facility had all the features needed to design, test, build, and ship the best equipment possible. This has really expanded AMS’ capabilities and improved its customer satisfaction overall.

Visit AMS’ virtual showroom at https://pe.show/368.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.















