Spee-Dee to Show Video of Equipment Installed at Cheese Processing Facility

To keep up with increased demand for its 8- and 16-oz shaker bottles, Cheese Merchants installed two Spee-Dee hygienic rotary fillers and checkweighers. “Hygienic design, ease-of-use and customer service are extremely important to us,” said Rob Arko, Director of Engineering for Cheese Merchants. “On our previous line with an inline machine, we were only filling 60, 8-oz jars a minute. The Spee-Dee rotary fillers help us achieve between 240-250 fill rates, and combined with its checkweighers, we are achieving accurate product weights within grams as well.”

Spee-Dee’s rotary fillers feature tool-less, food-safe filling funnels that use a patented magnetic connection to reduce changeover time and improve cleaning. Container adapters quickly and easily adapt to different container heights and shapes. Sloped surfaces, UHMW hinges and a stainless steel frame ensure sanitary conditions and long-lasting durability.

Spee-Dee’s high-speed, PLC-based checkweighers utilize Electro Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weighing technology that is 10 times more accurate than traditional strain gauge load cells, in addition to being more durable with plant operations. The checkweighers also feature simple, one-minute calibration in the field, without the need for a Spee-Dee technician.

See Spee-Dee’s two Cheese Merchant demonstrations on Monday, Nov. 9 - 10:00-10:15 am CST and Wednesday, Nov. 11 - 11:15-11:30 am CST. Sign up at https://pe.show/163.



