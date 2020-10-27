Tri-Seal to Present Live Demos at PACK EXPO Connects

Tri-Seal will be launching its Luxe seal two-piece embossed induction seal liners which provide enhanced brand support, and its new line of reduced plastic content closure liners which assist brand owners in meeting their environmental goals. Tri-Seal’s MMC Packaging Equipment business will be sharing the latest optimization trends in closure lining automation as well as sealing technologies with examples from its most recent projects.

12:00 pm, CT, Monday, Nov 9: New optimization trends in closure lining automation. MMC Packaging Equipment will be presenting liner yield optimization to reduce annual costs. It will also be sharing the latest trends in lining automation including the benefits of PC-based controls, as well as vision inspection.

2:15 pm, CT, Tuesday, Nov.10: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: latest developments in sustainable liners. This presentation will focus on Tri-Seal’s new Protecseals line of “reduced plastic content” closure liners engineered to assist brand owners in meeting their environmental goals. The line includes a polypropylene (PP) liner that pairs seamlessly with PP closures to eliminate the need for removal prior to recycling.

12:45 pm, CT, Wednesday, Nov 11: Luxe seal: the future of two-piece induction seals. The presentation focuses on the distinguishing features (brand support and messaging) of the embossed liner, and why it is a good alternative to printed options. A demonstration will show cap manufacturers how easy it is to switch rolls.

1:45 pm, CT, Wednesday, Nov 11: Sealing solutions for beverage closures and capsules. An overview of direct application sealing technologies with a focus on the critical parameters for the handling/feeding of the parts and foil

Visit Tri-Seal's showroom at https://pe.show/105.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.