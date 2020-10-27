Fresh-Lock to Showcase New Closures at PACK EXPO Connects

“Sustainability has remained a priority in the packaging industry throughout 2020, even as demand for packaging safety has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brad Hansen, president of Presto’s Specialty Products businesses. “This year at PACK EXPO Connects, we will demonstrate the importance of both safety and sustainability in packaging while sharing products and programs that brands can use to enhance their current green initiatives.”

The 8000 series was developed to provide brands with a line of sustainable closures for flexible packaging. New product highlights from the 8000 series include Fresh-Lock Zipper Top, Fresh-Lock child-resistant zipper, and Fresh-Lock Triple-Lock zipper. These closures offer recyclability and enhanced package reclosability ideal for the meat, pharmaceutical, lawn and garden, and pet industries respectively.

In addition to the 8000 series expansion, the Fresh-Lock team has developed new closures that will advance the brand’s presence in the meat and produce markets. Fresh-Lock style 345 is a thermoform zipper engineered for processed and sliced meat packs; its design helps to prevent leakage once the package is opened and resealed. Fresh-Lock style 375 string zipper has high package-side holding strength and low consumer-side holding strength that allows for usage across many applications.

On Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. CST, Todd Meussling, Fresh-Lock senior manager, market development, will present “Packaging as an Ally: Sustainable Considerations In The Evolving Normal.” This Innovation Stage seminar will discuss the shifting perceptions of plastic, the importance of plastic management and education in sustainability initiatives.

Visit Fresh-Lock’s showroom at https://pe.show/729.



