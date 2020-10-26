Texwrap to Offer Virtual Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects

Texwrap’s virtual demonstrations on shrink wrappers, shrink bundling, and horizontal wrappers include:

• “See How Texwrap’s Vertical Shrink Wrap Systems Integrate Seamlessly In-Line with the Filler, and Provide Speed, Versatility, Reduced Labor and Retail-Ready Presentation,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

• “Learn How the Right E-Commerce Solution Can Reduce Labor, Decrease Material Costs, Increase Throughput and Reduce Errors,” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9, and 10:30 a.m. CDT, Friday, Nov. 13.

• “Learn How Custom High-Speed Shrink Bundling Solutions Can Reduce Labor and Material Costs and Increase Throughput in Your Operation,” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Nov. 11.

• “From Pizza Production to Paper Products, Learn About Features That Can Help You Realize the Lowest Total Cost of Ownership in High-Speed Horizontal Shrink Wrapping,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11, and 11:45 a.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

Sign up for these demonstrations at https://pe.show/410.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.



