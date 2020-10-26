Orion to Offer Virtual Pallet Wrapping Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects

The first presentation focuses on Orion’s new Dual Carriage MA-DX2 stretch-wrapping system that uses dual 30 in. Insta-Thread film carriages and 28 rpm counter-balanced rotary arms to wrap up to 100 pallets/hr.

• The virtual demonstration titled, “Ultimate High-Speed Pallet Wrapping – the New MA-DX2,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9; 12:45 p.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11; and 12:15 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

The second presentation showcases the differences between entry-level semi-automatic stretch wrappers versus hand wrapping.

• The virtual demonstration titled, “Learn the Benefits of Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrapping vs. Hand Wrapping,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10; 11:45 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11; and 10:45 a.m. CDT, Friday, Nov. 13.

The final presentation is a case study on how the Orion MA-DX LoPro Drag Chain Conveyor System helped a beverage distribution center greatly improve their speed and efficiency in wrapping and moving tall pallets of product.

• The virtual demonstration titled, “Case Study: Beverage Industry Solution that Minimizes Downtime from Breakage and Improves Transfer of Unstable Mixed Loads,” is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10; and 12:45 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

Orion’s virtual showroom can be visited at https://pe.show/398.



