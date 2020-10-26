Multi-Conveyor to Demonstrate Conveying Technologies at PACK EXPO Connects

Multi-Conveyor will demonstrate 8 categories of conveyance, providing the most comprehensive equipment display in our trade show history. This is an unprecedented year in our lives. Our goal is to bring unprecedented information to make sure anyone looking for a new conveyor is educated with the tools or data they need before making their next equipment purchase.

We invite PEC attendees to sit back and let us bring our line-up right to their office, home, or phone. We’ll have our top sales brass on staff answering live chat questions during each session.

Our demo focus line-up dates and times are as follows:

Accumulation to Save Downtime: Monday, Nov. 9, 10:15 a.m.

Affordable 24/7 Workhorse Conveyors: Monday, Nov. 9, 1:15 p.m.

Simplistic Product Turning Solutions: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10:15 a.m.

Operator Safe, Ergonomic Hand Pack or Semi-Automated Conveyor Assists: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1:15 p.m.

Product Merge, Sort, Divert and Combining Solutions: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:15 a.m.

Building Conveyors to Sanitary Agency Compliance: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1:15 p.m.

Conveyor-to-OEM Line Communications: Thursday, Nov. 12, 10:15 a.m.

Dispelling the Myth of Expensive Custom Conveyors: Friday, Nov. 13, 10:15 a.m.

Soon after the live events, Multi-Conveyor will post all of the product demonstrations on the PACK EXPO Connects website at https://pe.show/198 and will remain accessible through March 31, 2021.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.







