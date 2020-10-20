Visit Orbis Virtually at PACK EXPO Connects

• XpressBulk for bulk merchandising (shown)—The XpressBulk is a retail-ready delivery system that transports high-velocity goods, like milk, from the delivery truck to the retail cooler with only one touchpoint. It’s comprised of a dolly, removable handle and four plastic contoured trays. The trays collapse into one another for a snug fit, and the dollies can be stored on top of each other for space optimization—a 5:1 storage ratio over Bossy carts.

• Odyssey rackable pallet—Designed for use in heavy-duty racking applications to its suite of plastic pallet offerings. The 40 x 48 in. Odyssey pallet is a robust solution that supports heavy loads and provides stability with unique design features, including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements.

It is made for a variety of racking applications, in market segments including general food processing, dry goods and agriculture. With superior racking performance, the Odyssey pallet is designed to rack loads up to 2,800 lb in unsupported racking. Additionally, the unique permanent molded-in frictional elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment.

• In-Store E-Commerce Solutions: Pick-Up & Curbside Delivery—Simplify e-commerce operations and reduce order pick times with ORBIS’ ergonomic and mobile solutions that are optimized for in-store pick-up and curbside delivery.

As more consumers turn to e-commerce shopping, quickly fulfill online retail and grocery orders with Orbis containers and mobile solutions. Orbis offers a wide range of versatile solutions that ease the picking process for associates, while accomodating the unique needs of in-store order picking. Products include: picking containers, picking carts/one- and two-sided, Stack-N-Nest containers, FliPak, and Stack-N-Nest containers with bail arms,

Visit Orbis’ virtual showroom at https://pe.show/484.

