Cascades to Launch Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Connects

Cascades E-com packaging solutions are customized, creative, and sustainable packaging solutions for e-commerce. Read more about the product here.

Cascades IMGN retail solutions video on how to maximize your impact at points of sale.

Cascades Fresh line, the first 100% recycled and recyclable thermoformed cardboard tray, is designed for fresh food packers using automated equipment in North America. This packaging solutions meet the needs of this key industry while also addressing consumers’ concerns about the environmental footprint of their foodstuffs. Read more about the product here.

Cascades Protect is designed to protect the integrity of products shipped. Read more about the product here.

Visit Cascades virtual showroom at https://pe.show/647.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.