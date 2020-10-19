The Massman Companies to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Connects

Visitors can access the virtual Massman exhibits by visiting www.pe.show/197.

The virtual site includes information about the various machines and systems, as well as the times of scheduled live demonstrations of the systems being exhibited. The site also includes opportunities to chat live with various members of the Massman Automation sales team about the capabilities of the various systems on exhibit, or to discuss the attendee’s specific packaging needs

The machines in the virtual exhibit include:

• The GP-M3000 pouch filling machine, which operates through ten successive steps that open, fill, settle product and seal flexible pouches. The machine handles stand up pouches, pouches with side gussets, flat-bottom or 3-side seal configurations.

• The HMT Mini top only case sealer, a compact, low total cost of operation system designed for smaller packaging operations or for smaller runs within larger operations. Designed in a modular format, the sealer can grow to meet new case demands by replacing modules rather than by buying an entirely new machine.

• The ME-10G system, a compact machine for erecting and sealing a wide range of case sizes while occupying a limited production space. The machine can also be portable, allowing it to serve multiple lines within a facility, and is quickly adjustable for changeover to accommodate new case sizes.

• The HFS-IMI-1100 system (shown), an inline fill and seal machine for pre-made pouches, is designed for the filling of a wide variety of dry products, from trail mixes and pet treats to plant foods and cheese.

A Massman Companies multi-machine end-of-line system will also be demonstrated. It incorporates a Massman Automation custom tray loader that is connected by means of a Dorner lift gate conveyor to an EDL tray wrapper and an EDL conveyor that then delivers wrapped trays to a Massman Automation bottom load case packer. This is an example of Massman Companies’ ability to integrate machines produced by its various member companies to create a single custom system to meet a specific customer’s need.

