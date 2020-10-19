It will be one of the products featured at Accraply’s PACK EXPO Connects virtual booth.

By leveraging existing Accraply's product handling systems and Trine change parts, this system can be installed in as few as 3 days, which helps to avoid unnecessary downtime and line reconfiguration.

This system comes with the SmartLink HMI, which features a next generation controls platform with efficiency reporting, preventative maintenance alerts, self-diagnosing software, video tutorials and online parts ordering. These features dramatically simplify operation.

Additionally, this system was designed to reduce maintenance costs. This is a self-timing, servo-driven system with fewer moving components and fewer parts to replace. This reduces the need for operator adjustments. The updated cutter blades are easy to install and tune and are rated for more than two million cuts. The glue roller and glue scraper systems included in the Trine modular labeling station are safe, easy to clean and provide simple setup, reducing the time and effort spent on maintenance.

