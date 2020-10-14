tna’s Experts to Present at PACK EXPO Connects

tna will be hosting two live interactive sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions, share challenges, and engage with tna packaging and processing specialists in real-time.

TNA North America Inc.
Oct 14th, 2020
The sessions will be led by tna’s experts in partnership with special guest speakers from some of our valued customers, who will share their insights into how tna’s solutions have helped them take their food production activities to the next level. Click here to visit tna’s virtual showroom.

Session details are:
Tuesday 10 November, 2:45pm Central Time (US & Canada):

Double Your Output and Minimize TCO on Snack Lines in a Fast-Changing Marketplace

Hosted by Adam Holloway – Regional Sales Manager, tna North America

Special guest hosts: 

• Bill Benzel – Project Engineer III, Campbell’s Snacks

• Marty Van Duyn – CEO, World Food Products 

Join leaders from Campbell’s Snacks (Snyder’s) and World Food Products alongside tna packaging experts, to discover how they turned packaging speed and flexibility into solutions for increasing production volumes and meeting changing market demands, while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Wednesday 11 November, 2:45 PM Central Time (US & Canada):

Reduce Your Raw Material / Utility Costs and Footprint with Precision Snack Processing

Hosted by Daniel Luna - Processing Solution Specialist, tna North America

A lot goes into creating the perfect bite: In this interactive session, experts from leading snacks producers and tna will highlight the many benefits of an integrated processing line – from minimizing raw material and utility costs, to improving efficiency at every step of snack production.

Attendees will have the option of accessing the sessions in real time or on demand via a recording published after the event.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.

Florigo (by tna) atmospheric continuous pellet frying and distribution system
Welcome to tna!
tna continuous chips line
