Ohlson Packaging To Exhibit Filling Solutions at PACK EXPO Connects

For hydroponic lettuce, Ohlson’s weighing and filling solutions provide a compact footprint for the ever-expanding group of producers who are tapping into consumers’ desire to eat more local. These smaller grow operations require flexibility, as well as a deep understanding of the product itself.

“Ohlson Packaging has spent a great deal of time working with hydroponic growers to really understand what they need in a packaging system,” says Mike Megaro, Ohlson Packaging’s Director of Sales. “The simple fact is that hydroponic lettuce behaves differently than field-grown produce, and it needs to be treated that way.”

The gummy vitamin packaging market has seen a significant uptick in demand during the past several years, and that trend has only accelerated with consumers increasing health spending due to COVID-19.

“The nature of gummy vitamins, as well as the package formats for the category make it a challenge for ‘off-the-shelf’ bottle filling solutions,” says Megaro. “Ohlson Packaging has been working with gummy vitamin applications since the 1980s, so we understand the nuances involved in these solutions.”

These systems are only two of the eight video demos the company has scheduled for the event. In addition to the hydroponic lettuce and gummy vitamin packaging features, Ohlson will also be running demos on its multi-head weigher product line, as well as a spotlight on the cannabis market.

The Ohlson team will host a number of other educational demos, touching on the discussion about co-packing vs. in-house production, a review of products and container options, as well as the strategy around transitioning from manual packaging to an automated solution.

