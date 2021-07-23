FPA Partners with PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is participating in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO, owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI).

Jul 23rd, 2021
Supporting the event at the Tier 1 level in the PACK EXPO Las Vegas Partner Program, FPA joins over 25 top associations who are leading forces in the exchange of ideas and collaboration with an invested interest in the future of processing and packaging.

“The Partner Program and Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is our greatest endorsement from of the leading associations in our industry. PACK EXPO is the one time of the year where all parts of our industry come together to network and solve common problems. This year’s show is even more important as it will be the first time all these groups will be together in almost 2 years,” notes Jim Pittas, President & CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The FPA exhibit, located in the Association Partner Pavilion in the Central Hall, booth C-1341, will display the winning packages from the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition. FPA will also distribute copies of the 2021 Achievement Awards and Innovation Showcase, the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries, the 2021-2022 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide, the Report to the Membership, and a list of all FPA members exhibiting at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and the location of their exhibits.

Winning packages of the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition will also be on display in the PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase of Packaging Innovations®, Booth N-9720 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is sponsored by WestRock. Housed in the Containers and Materials Pavilion, The Showcase of Packaging Innovations® features winning entries from worldwide packaging competitions.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.


