Eagle Product Inspection to Demonstrate X-ray Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

At Eagle Product’s Booth C-1506, visitors can see x-ray systems equipped with the latest detector technologies and designed for easy cleaning in harsh wash-down environments.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Eagle Product Inspection
Jul 7th, 2021
Eagle Product Inspection

This year, Eagle will be running two high performance x-ray systems used for packaged meat, poultry, dairy and other food applications where daily sanitation is required:

Eagle Pack 240 HC (shown) will be set up for a chub package configuration at PACK EXPO. In addition to ground beef, other processed meats like salami and bologna can be run through this machine, which conducts important checks for both safety and quality. Among other functions, the Pack 240 HC inspects product dimensions and ensures the correct count and placement of metal clips.

Eagle Pack 400 HC, with a 400 mm belt, is designed to run a variety of fresh meat and dairy products, including larger packages of meats and cheeses and multiple containers of yogurt, sour cream or ricotta cheese. Like the Pack 240 HC, the Pack 400 HC features a sanitary design for easy washdown and no buildup of debris.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Both the Eagle Pack 240 HC and Pack 400 HC are equipped with Eagle’s PXT™ detector technology. First introduced in 2020 for superior bone detection in poultry and now available for other food applications, PXT has proven effective in finding bones in seafood and in items such as prepared meals packaged in bowls.

In addition to seeing these systems in operation at Eagle's booth, PACK EXPO attendees can bring product samples with them to test on the machines while there. “It’s a great opportunity for live test runs,” said Ken Falk, Regional Sales Manager for Eagle Product Inspection.

According to Falk, the pandemic spurred a variety of product line additions and updates and highlighted the importance of versatile automated systems. “In COVID-19 times, a lot of our customers went through changes, frequently switching from larger commercial packaging to smaller consumer-sized packaging, as restaurant and hotels were closed and demand for smaller products increased. Advanced-x-ray systems gave them the ability to inspect new and different products in a seamless way,” he said. In addition, more co-packers began using x-ray inspection as a safety and quality verification tool as their businesses grew during the pandemic.


Companies in this article
Eagle Product Inspection
Eagle Product Inspection
Eagle Product Inspection to Demonstrate X-ray Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
At Eagle Product’s Booth C-1506, visitors can see x-ray systems equipped with the latest detector technologies and designed for easy cleaning in harsh wash-down environments.
Jul 7th, 2021
Amazing Packaging Race
Emerson Returns as Amazing Packaging Race Sponsor
The Amazing Packaging Race brings together students and exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with student teams completing tasks assigned by exhibitors across the show's four exhibition halls.
Jun 10th, 2021
Rpa Logo Horizontal Rgb
Reusable Packaging Association to Attend PACK EXPO Las Vegas
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) will attend PACK EXPO Las Vegas September 27-29 and showcase a growing portfolio of companies with reusable packaging products and services.
Jun 9th, 2021
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Packaging. Processing. One Powerful Show.
unPACKed podcast: PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 - It’s on!
Listen to the unPACKed with PMMI podcast as Laura Thompson breaks down the significant competitive advantages that attendees and exhibitors will obtain from the show.
May 19th, 2021
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Packaging. Processing. One Powerful Show.
Register for the Return of PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO
After more than a year without in-person trade shows, attendee registration is now underway for the only comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in the world in 2021.
May 3rd, 2021
Wipotec Hc A V Checkweigher With Dual Camera Inspection
Checkweigher with Dual Camera Inspection
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #LS-6161! WIPOTEC-OCS will introduce to the North American market the HC-A-V checkweigher designed for a variety of consumer packaged goods, including food and beverage items.
Apr 30th, 2021
unPACKED Podcast: Packaging Technology Trends in 2021
unPACKED Podcast: Hall of Fame Packaging Tech Trends in 2021
Listen to the unPACKed with Packaging World podcast for Pat Reynold's top technology trends from PACK EXPO Connects.
Apr 22nd, 2021