Innovative New Food Processing Technologies at PACK EXPO

We begin our review of innovative food processing technologies introduced at PACK EXPO with a look at conveying, a most essential tool in a food processor’s tool box.

Liftvrac has elevated the hygienic features on its signature open-frame conveyor system for food processing, which utilizes vertical space to move bulk foods quickly and efficiently without losing product along the way.

The 2023 version of Liftvrac’s small-footprint conveyor made its debut in the U.S. at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. It has an updated hygienic open design for easier cleaning and a streamlined sanitary single-belt system. Also, the number of parts for the conveyor’s belt scraper has been reduced down to two for more efficient reduction of product loss during production. Nicholas Lamagnere, technical sales support specialist at Liftvrac, adds that overall, the 2023 version of their conveyor has a 25% reduction in the number of parts compared to previous models.

Also focused on food conveyance is VDG (Van der Graaf), though at PACK EXPO it was a sanitary drum motor that drives conveyors that was a highlight. As part of the SSV line of sanitary drum motors for food processing and handling conveyor applications from VDG, the new SSV-XP enables users to change out the profiled sleeve to enable different styles of modular belts to be used with the same drum motor.

Unlike typical conveyor apparatus, with exposed conveyor drives, VDG’s SSV series has no external moving parts, eliminating harborage areas for bacteria and providing a more sanitary way to drive conveyor belts. The all-316-stainless-steel, IP69K-rated construction withstands washdown and also eliminates the maintenance required on external components of a conventional conveyor drive, including the motor, gear reducer, sprockets, and chain.

A drawback to the drum motor design, however, is that anytime a food producer wants to change the type of belt used for conveyance, they must switch to a different drum motor with a different profile built into the stainless-steel design, notes VDG’s Sonia Kanaris. That all changes with the interchangeable profiled sleeve, she explains, which makes it easy to quickly change the profile. “Now, within minutes, you’re ready to go,” she says, also noting the added benefit of not having to stock so many different kinds of drum motors.

The VDG SSV-XP drum motor drives modular, wire mesh, and monolithic thermoplastic conveyor belts without using sprockets. It is available with profiles for all major belt manufacturers, including Intralox, Wire Belt, Habasit, Gates, Cambridge, and Volta. Designed for 80,000 hr of continuous operation before maintenance, the motor is available in a range of diameter sizes, belt speeds, horsepower, and industry-specific options and features to suit various food processing and packaging belt conveyor applications.

Largest food pump for processing

Unibloc unveiled its new UltraLobe Food First 700 series lobe pump at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The all stainless-steel UltraLobe is the largest hygienic lobe pump currently on the market, and while it’s a step up in size from Unibloc’s 600 Series, those at Unibloc say it’s a giant leap in processing capabilities for meat, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and more.

The UltraLobe carries a small footprint in relation to its productivity, which according to Unibloc, can do the work of two smaller pumps in just 20% of the space, multiplying the throughput by two to three times compared to other pumps.

“We’ve had some people say they have two lines, and it’d be great if they can do more production, and move down to one single line,” says Mark Boyd, vice president of sales at Unibloc. “This will pump twice the volume, so customers tell us they can do a lot more [processing] with something of this size.”

The UltraLobe 700 series also incorporates Unibloc’s patented Quick Strip design for easy cleaning capabilities with one-way assembly and disassembly, and Unibloc’s patented safety swing arm to prevent potential staff injuries and damage to the equipment.

Unibloc also showcased updates to its Flotronic Slimline Pump, now in a larger, 14-inch size. The Flotronic is the first high-flow AODD pump with CIP (clean-in-place) credentials, and features simple one-nut disassembly to reduce downtime.

Watch a video of the Flotronic being disassembled at Unibloc’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas booth.

Retort and aseptic

The new ImmersaFlow technology demonstrated at PACK EXPO Las Vegas by Stock Systems, a ProMach company, focuses on the efficient management of processed water during the retort process. The system pushes this water through a specially designed silo, which grants operators the ability to control the water flow meticulously. This control optimizes the BTU transfer during both the heating and cooling phases. No more waiting for gravity to work, or the need for increased process utilities to achieve homogenous temperature profiles. This innovative technology utilizes a closed loop column of process water, channeled through a plenum and closed wall baskets. In essence, ImmersaFlow creates an immersion process within the basket.

The system uses its solid side-wall baskets to direct the channeling of water. As the process unfolds, the bottom of the system is filled with processed water. This water is then heated to a predetermined set point. Once this temperature is achieved, a pump activates, ensuring the processed water is hydraulically ported through the load. Notably, this method avoids filling either side of the machine, instead opting to port the water directly through the load. The result is an efficient heat transfer process for both heating and cooling, as the system cools and heats directly.

Outside of the basket, the retort shell is primarily empty, minimizing water usage and reducing the amount of heat required for the process.

The efficiency of the ImmersaFlow is evident in its performance metrics. In many instances, the system achieves eight-minute come-up times (CUT), and in some cases, even manages to reduce this to a range of 4 to 6 minutes with as little as a 2°F spread between the geometric center and perimeter of the load. Faster, tighter CUT to process temperature allows for more throughput, a more consistent product heating profile, and an overall reduction in energy consumption.

This efficiency is not limited to heating alone. The cooling phase employs a similar methodology, where water is directly ported through a plate and frame heat exchanger into the center of the load. This approach ensures optimal cooling conditions. The direct porting of cool water, facilitated by the plate and frame heat exchanger, results in cooling curves that are consistent and efficient. In comparison to conventional cascade retorts, the ImmersiaFlow can cool in roughly one-third of the time.

“It’s a pretty straightforward process, at the end of the day,” said Rick Eleew, VP, of business development at Stock. “I get a lot of questions [asking] ‘why hasn’t this been invented yet? It looks too simple.’ While it is a simple process, it’s different than anything that’s out there.”

See a video of Eleew walking through the ImmersaFlow system.

Extending shelf life of foods is also done by way of aseptic processing and packaging technology, and GEA highlighted two new tools for manufacturers at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The focus was on aseptic aluminum bottling and multi-option dosing for drinks with additives, like bubble tea.

GEA’s UniBloc Flex system offers a sustainable, aseptic filling solution for sensitive beverages in aluminum bottles and cans with closures. The UniBloc Flex system is available in a fully featured version, and a more simplified machine, so manufacturers can choose the option that best fits their operation and beverage production goals.

GEA also introduced its dosing pistons for additive drinks, like bubble tea with tapioca particles. The pistons can add fiber, pulp, fruit, and more up to 10 x 10 x 10 mm in size, and they add pieces ahead of liquid during production. The pistons feature a hygienic seal to prevent product leakage and fully automatic cleaning.

Continuous sterilizer

Surdry introduced its continuous sterilizer ECB series in North America at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023. The equipment is designed to provide manufacturers with increased flexibility in running a wide range of primary packaging – from cups, pouches, and glass jars to non-round containers and traditional round or square cans. The sterilizer can also be used for pasteurization in thin profile plastic cups or trays.

The continuous sterilizer is an inline solution meant to ensure better quality with its capacity to sterilize over 800 pouches/min, or half a ton of product every five minutes. The sterilizer is typically run at temperatures of 250 degrees Fahrenheit +/- 30 psi to prevent the packages from swelling during the high temperature base and reduce risk of seal damage. This results in better quality and more reliable sterilization, according to Jose Bertomeu, owner of Surdry Spain.

The machine is divided into multiple temperature sections, using a patented thermal isolation method, to accommodate the various steps required for the sterilization process schedule. The heating and cooling times are also designed to be shorter to reduce thermal degradation and improve product quality.

Machine features include:

Easy access for maintenance teams with its horizontal design and doors accessible at both ends of the machine,

Clean-in-place,

Stainless steel trays to transport containers through the sterilizer,

Predictive maintenance,

Adjustable length and diameter of the equipment to meet slower speeds for medium-sized companies.

Two separate HMIs, designed for ease-of-use, to control heating and cooling and for the handling system and automatic changeover.

Depending on the complexity of the transition, changeovers can take as little as 10 minutes or up to three or four hours. Mechanical adjustments to infeed and outfeed, recipe changes, and the use of robotic systems contribute to the changeover timeline. The system can also be customized to maximize a manufacturer’s production and minimize changeover duration and downtime.

The continuous sterilizer’s defining feature is its adaptability. Manufacturers aren’t tied to a single container type. Whether it is pouches in the morning and cans in the afternoon, the continuous sterilizer seamlessly switches between different packaging materials, says Bertomeu. This flexibility opens up new avenues for food manufacturers to diversify their product offerings and adapt to evolving market trends as well as choose the materials that best suit their environmental objectives.

In comparison to batch retort systems, the continuous sterilizer saves 30 to 40 % energy by maintaining its temperatures and pressure in the heating and cooling zones. This reduces the consumption of steam and water. The steam can also be recovered back to the boiler and the water used for cooling can also be recovered via cooling towers or dry-coolers or used to preheat incoming containers. Though the equipment can be turned off and on daily and be fully operational within an hour, it saves more energy being kept on for extended periods of time and run more consistently.

The equipment is also designed to minimize waste and be increasingly reliable by reducing the number of potential failures that end in product waste.

Using lasers to scan for ripeness

Novanta unveiled its Versia two-axis laser scan system at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with a focus on consumer packaged goods, medical applications, and more. In food processing, Novanta’s beam delivery systems include scanners used to ensure the correct color for ripeness in fruits and vegetables, highlighting the increasing role of laser technology in quality control and precision. Those at Novanta say their laser technology offers advantages in terms of precision, efficiency, and versatility.

“What’s different about Versia is you can see the scanning mirrors on the inside,” says Rick Elento, lead generation manager, photonics at Novanta. “The mirrors are what’s moving rapidly and bounces the laser beam around in a pattern. It’s a combination of analog plus digital. So, you get the speed and accuracy of digital, but you’re paying essentially for analog pricing.”

Elento adds that one of the key advantages of Novanta's laser systems is their “zero-touch” approach. These systems ensure that only the laser beam comes into contact with the material being processed, eliminating the need for physical contact with the product. This feature opens up many possibilities, including cutting, perforating, drilling, marking, and coding, all with the precision and speed that lasers are known for.

In the pharmaceutical industry, Novanta’s laser technology is used to create micro holes in tablets, enabling them to dissolve faster. Additionally, their lasers are employed for marking and coding tablets and other medical products, ensuring traceability and compliance.

Elento says many companies either manufacture laser sources or beam delivery systems, but Novanta does both, so they can eliminate the complexity often faced by OEMs and integrators trying to combine separate components. He concludes that Novanta’s ability to design and build both systems also allows them to offer customized subsystems that cater to specific customer needs.

Adding seasonings, removing oxygen

PPM Technologies has added new features to its FlavorWright All-in-One line of seasoning equipment to go along with its conveying and frying solutions for an updated, versatile suite of food processing machines.

View the PPM Technologies equipment in action.

“A couple of years ago, this [FlavorWright] did not have oil, and was dry seasoning only,” says Nicholas Schoen, marketing manager at PPM Technologies. “So we added the oil tank and reworked it to make it more compact and add room for controls. These are some small things that you wouldn’t really notice unless you worked with us, but it’s an evolved version of the FlavorWright.”

Schoen adds that PPM just came out with its fourth and largest model size of its Rotary Snack Fryer, which uses a minimum amount of oil for one-pass frying of foods like pork rinds, tortilla chips, and even small plant-based meats, like nuggets.

Oxygen in beverages is not something that producers desire, especially considering the potential negative impacts it can have on the product. Dissolved oxygen can pose various challenges for beverage manufacturers; from adhering to stringent can liner specifications to managing issues related to shelf life and foaming at the filler.

Greg Collier, the VP of beverage technology for Statco DSI, used PACK EXPO Las Vegas to demo the AccuO2—a solution dedicated to removing oxygen from liquids, called a deaeration process. The AccuO2 was demonstrated as a feature on the company’s existing BlenZer soft drink carbonation equipment.

The objective behind developing the AccuO2 was clear. While there are pre-existing methods to deoxygenate a liquid, most are primarily applicable to water. And when deaeration is performed on other beverages, it demands significant energy and sometimes even risks product spoilage. And beverage producers know, it's not just about water. A two-stream blending process often involves infusing both water and flavor components into the system. Here's where the challenge arises. Deoxygenating flavor components without compromising their integrity, and doing it cost-effectively, is no straightforward task.

Addressing this challenge, AccuO2 employs a process that incorporates an inert gas, specifically nitrogen. The system injects nitrogen into the liquid streams, efficiently working on both water and flavor components. This versatility ensures that manufacturers can simultaneously treat water and flavors without the need for multiple processes.

Now, while this technique of using nitrogen to remove oxygen isn't entirely new in the industry, what sets the Statco-DSI offering apart is their proprietary control system, which is currently patent-pending. Collier emphasized how many other offerings on the market might inundate the system with excessive amounts of gas without closely monitoring its application. Such an approach not only leads to potential waste but may also fail to meet the precise deoxygenation levels required by beverage producers. After all, if a customer specifies a particular oxygen level, let's say 500 parts per billion, it's imperative that the technology delivers just that – nothing more, nothing less.

To this end, Statco-DSI’s AccuO2 is designed to be meticulous. It integrates meters on both the liquid and gas streams, ensuring accuracy in measurements and in the application of the inert gas. Particularly noteworthy are the system's mass flow meters, ensuring precision in the measurement of gas streams. This granularity in control means that the exact amount of nitrogen required to achieve the specified oxygen level in the product is used–not a gram more.

Such precision offers dual benefits. First, manufacturers can be assured of consistent product quality, as the system maintains the desired oxygen levels. Second, the efficient use of nitrogen ensures optimal utility usage, eliminating wasteful excess. This conscientious application is not only beneficial for cost savings but also aligns with sustainable operational practices. Moreover, the entire process is traceable. Manufacturers have the capability to monitor and report on how much gas is used during the process, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Watch a video walkthrough of the AccuO2 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.

Meat dicer

Urschel rolled out an updated version of its Affinity dicer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with a focus on saving labor through an open designed conical hopper, eliminating the need to reduce the length of preformed meat logs before being fed into the machine.

“Before this, processors would have to take the preformed log of salami or pepperoni, for example, chop it up, and put it into the machine,” says Steve Smock, regional manager at Urschel. “This can take four-foot logs now through the intake and cut them before they’re sliced or diced by the machine.”

The Affinity dicer also features a sanitary stainless steel design, and the food zone inside the machine is completely separate from the mechanical zone. The rounded tube frame limits microbial surface area and promotes self draining.

Coffee grinder

Modern Process Equipment showcased its MPE Crack-u-lator at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, which is a compact coffee grinder available in eight-inch-long and 12-inch-long rolls, within a series that makes precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers. The series serves the coffee, pepper, distillery, and other industries.

“A lot of the medium and small manufacturers that we work with wanted to be able to do the same exact thing as the larger producers but didn't need the large machinery. They wanted the same automation, cleanability, and precision grind. So we didn't shrink the capability we just shrunk the size, capacity, and the price tag,” says Scott Will, director of business development at Modern Process Equipment.

The MPE Crack-u-lator is designed to provide a distribution of particle sizes ranging from 100 microns to 234 millimeters in diameter. The machine produces 500 to 1000 pounds an hour, depending on the grind size. Customizable sections can also stack for finer ground product and to meet the food processor’s needs.