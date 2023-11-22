New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Small-batch Blister Machine for R&D and More

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, MHI showcased its cost-effective Eagle-LP blister machine, suited to stability tests and R&D efforts as well as clinical trials and small-scale startup production.

Keren Sookne
Nov 22, 2023
Eagle Lp Straight Ret 300 Pr 64d14422e4472

On show was the new Eagle-LP blister machine from Maruho Hatsujyo Innovations (MHI)–the U.S. subsidiary of Japan-based Maruho Hatsujyo Kogyo Co. Ltd. The system is a cost-effective option for development stages, stability testing, and initial small-batch production.

The Eagle-LP addresses two longstanding challenges in early-stage blister packaging: affordability and floorspace. Many pharma manufacturers have faced challenges finding blister units for stability testing, clinical trials, and small batch runs that aren’t prohibitively expensive and unnecessarily lengthy or bulky.

“It's a very small form factor for R&D spaces, small businesses—it’s flexible to install and budget friendly,” said Kazuko Aldrich, general manager, MHI. The Eagle-LP measures just 1.8 meters in both length and height, and just .9 meters in width.

For those in the process of development, smaller equipment without the bells and whistles of full-production systems can speed progress. The base machine accommodates manual infeed, but optional add-ons include cameras, printers, and automated in-feed.

Aldrich explained that the system accommodates a variety of products for blister packaging—liquid, powder, or solid. Importantly, the Eagle-LP is also designed to accommodate a newer generation of more sustainable blister film substrates – ones that are typically more difficult to form and seal. The unit can easily accommodate PVC, PVDC, PET, ACLAR, ALU, and PP. At the show, the booth featured Amcor’s Amsky blister.

The Eagle-LP can run up to 20 cycles/min, with a blister format area of 110 X 60mm and a maximum blister depth of 20mm. It can handle forming materials up to 320mm in diameter, and lidding materials up to 220mm in diameter. The unit is capable of both thermoforming and cold foil forming.

Currently, MHI is featuring a promotion in which customers can obtain customized packaging prototypes at no cost. Shipping for these prototypes is also free,

Related reading: Blister Package Recyclability Meets Machinability

Related Stories
All-Fill’s Eccentric Funnel Design process results in customized rotary auger filler funnels with offset pipes that eliminate the bridging that can occur with free-flowing products.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Customized Auger Filler Funnel for Free-Flowing Products
The ESG work product serves as a mall map, showing each company and contract service where it is and the path to get to where it wants to be, with counsel on short-term and long-term goals that are situationally specific.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Navigating ESG in Contract Manufacturing and Packaging: A Roadmap to Sustainability
Building on the equipment and software in Diamind Line, Diamind Factory is a software suite that helps users manage the entire production site.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Inspection Ecosystem Provides Greater Traceability, Data Management
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Companies that have adjusted their wage policies to account for the challenges inherent with service technician work have found success filling these positions.
Workforce
How Companies Have Successfully Navigated Labor Shortages
Labor shortages are continuing in the years after the COVID-19 pandemic, but companies are finding strategies to successfully navigate the new labor landscape.
Coke, Nestle And Danone’s Recycling Claims Questioned
Sustainability
Coke, Nestle and Danone’s Recycling Claims Questioned
Ptis Product Formula Resample
Package Design
What We're Thankful for: Recognizing Packaging’s Positives
Lantmännen Unibake’s new packaging eliminates the LDPE bag that held the frozen bread loaves inside the corrugated shipper and instead incorporates a barrier paper on the inside of the case that protects against grease and moisture.
Materials & Containers
Sustainability ‘Baked in’ to New Paper Packaging for Frozen Bread
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
R.A Jones' new OptiMate interface.
R.A Jones Addresses Labor Concerns
Coesia OptiMate provides operators of any skill level with an HMI system that optimizes equipment performance and quality.
Cartoner for Cannabis Packaging
Collaborative Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »