New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

UN-Rated Tight-Head Container Made With 100% PCR

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Mauser Packaging Solutions showed off its tight-head container made with 100% post-consumer resin.

Aaron Hand
Oct 5, 2023
Mauser's UN-rated tight-head container (center), on display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, is made with 100% post-consumer resin.
Mauser's UN-rated tight-head container (center), on display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, is made with 100% post-consumer resin.
Aaron Hand

With a booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas highlighting a variety of more sustainable packaging, a key new development on display from Mauser Packaging Solutions was its UN-rated tight-head container made with 100% post-consumer resin (PCR). This is the first of its kind, according to Chris Bradshaw, explaining the difficulty of making such a container durable and reliable.

Mauser’s closed-loop system is key, Bradshaw says, to better control the consistency of materials being recycled. “We are able to reuse our own resin and create a fortified package,” he says, explaining the different melt levels in various resins. “This is probably a 4 or 6 melt. You might have other resins that are going to be a 30 melt, and that’s going to be a lot more degraded; you’re going to have a bit more impurities with that resin, so it’s not going to allow you to get the stack strength that you need out of it.”

The new tight-head container is made with recycled HDPE produced at Mauser’s own industrial packaging facilities. The closed loop also enables Mauser to get a solid color that’s relatively consistent throughout. “That’s very rare when you’re dealing with post-consumer anything or PIR, post-industrial resin,” Bradshaw says.

Available in 19- and 20-L capacities, the tight-head containers have a range of uses, from flavored syrups for the beverage industry to fertilizers for cannabis growers. The container is UN-rated 3H1W/Y1.8/100. It satisfies California Prop. 65 requirements for rigid plastic packaging containers (RPPCs) and meets requirements for Prop. 65 heavy metal PPM.

The recycled HDPE gives the container about a 60% smaller carbon footprint vs. tight-head containers made with virgin HDPE.

Companies in this article
Mauser Packaging Solution
Related Stories
Collamat Linerfree labeler
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Linerless Print & Apply Labelers Reduce Waste, Downtime
BW Packaging Goldco Fortis bulk depalletizer
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Bulk Depalletizer Improves Operator Ergonomics, Safety
New PCR Child Guard closure and bio-based closure to enable circular economy.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
PCR and Bio-based Closures for Circular Flexible Packaging
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Top Stories
Mauser's UN-rated tight-head container (center), on display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, is made with 100% post-consumer resin.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
UN-Rated Tight-Head Container Made With 100% PCR
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Mauser Packaging Solutions showed off its tight-head container made with 100% post-consumer resin.
Collamat Linerfree labeler
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Linerless Print & Apply Labelers Reduce Waste, Downtime
BW Packaging Goldco Fortis bulk depalletizer
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Bulk Depalletizer Improves Operator Ergonomics, Safety
Many dairy producers say they outsource several technical aspects of their business.
Operational Excellence
Outsourcing Popular Among Dairy Producers
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Videojet Cij Printers
Continuous Inkjet Printers
Videojet Technologies introduces the Videojet 1880 +, 1880 UHS, and 1880 HR CIJ printers designed for high-speed performance and advanced digital connectivity while printing codes, dates, and other variable data on products and packaging
Glass Bottles for Spirits
Tabletop Digital Printing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »