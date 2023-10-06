New Tool: ProSource
New Compact Floor Level Palletizer at PACK EXPO

The FLD2500 Floor Level infeed conventional palletizer runs faster at a smaller footprint.

Melissa Griffen
Oct 6, 2023
This new machine strikes the perfect balance, being 40% smaller than its predecessor, the FL 3000, measuring at 13 feet eight inches long by seven feet wide.
Columbia Machine, a provider of palletizing equipment for the consumer packaged goods industry, showcased it’s latest edition, the FLD2500. What sets this palletizer apart from its counterparts is its compactness without sacrificing speed. While other Columbia machines may offer higher speeds, they often come with a considerably larger footprint. This new machine strikes the perfect balance, being 40% smaller than its predecessor, the FL 3000, measuring at 13 feet eight inches long by seven feet wide. Despite its reduced size, it can handle nearly the same case rate on equal or given patterns.

The FLD2500 is designed to handle narrow, tall cases with a high center of gravity, along with other package shapes and sizes. The smooth transitions between components ensure stability for packages, regardless of their dimensions. Changeovers require zero tools and zero downtime. Operators can simply input the product ID or SKU into the HMI, triggering an automatic changeover to the unique recipe for that specific product. 

Considering the machine's modular design, the FLD2500 can be setup for various infeed and inline flow configurations. The palletizer runs at 27 cases per minute on a 10-case layer, or 23 cases per minute with integrated wrapping. 

“It's a dual hoist concept where there's a row accumulation hoist and a layer accumulation hoist. Both hoists are servo controlled and that allows for faster and more precise movements, easier for setup, easier for tuning the machine. And it's extremely quiet,” says Ted Yeigh, Northwest regional sales manager and division marketing manager, Columbia Machine palletizer division.

The FLD2500 also features full six-foot-tall light curtains, ensuring the safety of all employees, regardless of their height. The machine is fully compliant with Category 3 safety standards.

