New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Weidmüller Launches u-OS system at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

During PACK EXPO Las Vegas, this smart industrial connectivity and automation company launched its operating system for automation at OEM facilities.

Melissa Griffen
Sep 18, 2023
Weidmuller at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with its u-OS operating system for automation.
Weidmuller at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with its u-OS operating system for automation.

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Weidmüller, a smart industrial connectivity and automation company, launched its latest in automation, the u-OS innovative operating system for automation product. The system is designed for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the conveyance, food and beverage, and oil and gas industries.

The u-OS can fill multiple functions. At the show, a PLC controller was running the operating system to demonstrate how Weidmüller customers could have the flexibility to load the kind of applications they want into their system so that it’s all containerized and dockerized.

“The best part about u-OS is it's strategically poised to solve a lot of the problems that we have today with having PLCs connected to the cloud. Remotely deployed assets always need some mechanism by which you can reach out and continue to update and upgrade with patches and firmware, so edge management and fleet management,” says Kenneth Crawford, director of automation in North America for Weidmüller. “We offer a portal called Easy Connect that you'll be able to remotely connect to the devices and keep them current.”

An application within conveyance that hones in on the modularity of conveyance is putting the base modules in the IP-rated box, with control systems, gateways, network switches, to interface with upstream and downstream components. This allows the sharing of data and the accessing of data to transfer all relevant information to the cloud.

Crawford also explains that u-OS can be used to leverage third-party applications or for an OEM to develop its own control and cloud-based applications to run on the equipment, ranging from JavaScript applications and Python applications to leverage the power of MQTT and data for any applications that a company may be running in the cloud.

Another application of the new system is preventative maintenance. Rather than an OEM relying on a break-fix model, it can remotely get indications of the machine’s health and set up for on-sight maintenance within eight to 12 hours with all the needed parts in tow, or remotely access the equipment and provide troubleshooting assistance.

With u-OS, Weidmüller can also duplicate a customer’s network, even if on-premise network isn’t available by offering a cellular network to reach out to the customer’s cloud or VPN. The customer’s network can also be used to access its machine through its firewall, using its permissions.

Because of availability or allocation issues currently facing the industry, an OEM may not have the ability to get to its PLC anymore. With the incorporation of Code Assist, Weidmüller can utilize a customer’s IP and port it over from Code Assist to the Weidmüller platform encoding system and run it within a day, where it can be validated. This benefits manufacturers who don't the bandwidth for a learning curve on a new program and helps the OEM get the equipment up and running quickly. 

   Finding Effective Use for Data From Your Smart Machine
Companies in this article
Weidmuller
Related Stories
Siemens White Paper
Home
Weidmuller
EFI's Nozomi C18000 Plus single-pass digital inkjet printer will enable R.R. Donnelley to reduce time-to-market by 25%, maximize color and design options, and prioritize sustainability on large-format runs of a variety of different sized substrates while delivering consistent print quality.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Digital Press Expands R.R. Donnelley’s Capabilities Into Corrugated Packaging
GEA UniBloc Aluminum Aseptic Bottling
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Aseptic Beverage Tools for Aluminum Cans and Additive Drinks
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
Pmmi Op X Leadership Network
PMMI News
OpX Leadership Network’s New Digital Transformation Roadmap is a Blueprint for Business Growth and Acceleration
New work product prepares businesses to make the transition from manual to digital processes.
Weidmuller at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with its u-OS operating system for automation.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Weidmüller Launches u-OS system at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Every Body Eat Snack Thins and Crispbread Crackers
Business Intelligence
Every Body Eat Awarded $50,000 Grant at the Emerging Brands Summit
Volpi Foods Sustainable Packaging
Materials & Containers
Recyclable Thermoform Selected for Sliced, Cured Meats
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Capable of lifting materials up to 110 lbs (50 kg), Tawi’s Container Unloader is comprised of a vacuum lifter integrated with an operator platform and conveyor.
Electric Cylinders
Paper-based Tear Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »