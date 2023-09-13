At its PACK EXPO Las Vegas booth, Graphic Packaging International is featuring its new coated recycled paperboard (CRB) innovation, PaceSetter Rainier. Named after Mount Rainier, known for its pristine white snow-capped summit, the new paperboard offers many of the characteristics of solid bleached sulfate (SBS) in combination with recycled content. Explained the company, with brightness and whiteness that exceeds that of traditional CRB, PaceSetter Rainier can compete directly with SBS and folding box board (FBB). In addition, it provides improved surface smoothness for enhanced printability and tactile performance.

Leveraging CRB investments totaling an estimated $1.7 billion combined for projects in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Waco, Tex., Graphic Packaging is boosting capacity and technical capability in CRB production to provide more customers with fiber-based packaging with recycled content, enabling them to contribute to a more circular economy.

“This is a breakthrough for the fiber-based packaging industry and one we know is important for our customers and consumers,” said Michael Weinhold, senior vice president, Paperboard Sales, at Graphic Packaging. “According to recent research by the Boston Consulting Group, 78 percent of consumers said they are likely to purchase a product based on a ‘made with recycled content’ claim, and 64 percent said it was important for packaging to contain recycled content. Our customers have been asking for a premium paperboard solution that offers a bright, white, and smooth printing surface that also includes recycled content to help support their packaging sustainability goals. We believe PaceSetter Rainier will be a game-changer for them.”

The new paperboard grade is initially available in 12 to 18-pt calipers and is suited for a range of packaging applications, including healthcare, beauty, confectionery, dry goods, dairy, and more.



