A Brighter, Whiter Coated Recycled Paperboard

Graphic Packaging International’s new PaceSetter Ranier coated recycled paperboard offers the features of SBS combined with recycled content.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 13, 2023
Graphic Packaging International's new PaceSetter Rainier paperboard offers many of the characteristics of SBS in combination with recycled content.
Graphic Packaging International's new PaceSetter Rainier paperboard offers many of the characteristics of SBS in combination with recycled content.

At its PACK EXPO Las Vegas booth, Graphic Packaging International is featuring its new coated recycled paperboard (CRB) innovation, PaceSetter Rainier. Named after Mount Rainier, known for its pristine white snow-capped summit, the new paperboard offers many of the characteristics of solid bleached sulfate (SBS) in combination with recycled content. Explained the company, with brightness and whiteness that exceeds that of traditional CRB, PaceSetter Rainier can compete directly with SBS and folding box board (FBB). In addition, it provides improved surface smoothness for enhanced printability and tactile performance.

Leveraging CRB investments totaling an estimated $1.7 billion combined for projects in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Waco, Tex., Graphic Packaging is boosting capacity and technical capability in CRB production to provide more customers with fiber-based packaging with recycled content, enabling them to contribute to a more circular economy.

“This is a breakthrough for the fiber-based packaging industry and one we know is important for our customers and consumers,” said Michael Weinhold, senior vice president, Paperboard Sales, at Graphic Packaging. “According to recent research by the Boston Consulting Group, 78 percent of consumers said they are likely to purchase a product based on a ‘made with recycled content’ claim, and 64 percent said it was important for packaging to contain recycled content. Our customers have been asking for a premium paperboard solution that offers a bright, white, and smooth printing surface that also includes recycled content to help support their packaging sustainability goals. We believe PaceSetter Rainier will be a game-changer for them.”

The new paperboard grade is initially available in 12 to 18-pt calipers and is suited for a range of packaging applications, including healthcare, beauty, confectionery, dry goods, dairy, and more.


Companies in this article
Graphic Packaging International
Videos from Graphic Packaging International
View more »
Graphic Packaging Specialty Machinery
Graphic Packaging Specialty Machinery
Jan 8th, 2018
Variety Packing with Robotics, featuring the QuikFlex™300
Variety Packing with Robotics, featuring the QuikFlex™300
Sep 7th, 2017
ReShape™ Preview
ReShape™ Preview
Sep 7th, 2017
View more »
Related Stories
New20202220 20 Gpi20 Stacked20 Logo20 20 Transparent
Cartoning
Graphic Packaging International
Unknown 64c7f62111e94
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Congratulations to the 2023 Technology Excellence Awards Winners
Teledyne
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Breakthrough Leak, Fill-Level Inspection for Brick-Style Liquid Paperboard Cartons
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Fifth Axis On Robotic End Effector
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Fifth Axis on Robotic End Effector
ABB robot integrated into a Fallas Automation robotic case packer featured an end effector with a fifth axis that meets a specific customer’s very specific needs.
Signode Shows Full End Of Line Line Solution
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Signode Shows Full End-of-Line Line Solution
Roto Bagger Line Directly Integrated Into Pick And Place System
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
RotoBagger Line Directly Integrated into Pick-and-Place System
Pelv 2023 Hrz Novenue Rgb
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Record-Breaking PACK EXPO Las Vegas Exceeds Expectations
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »