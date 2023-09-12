Be Wowed by Packaging and Processing Innovations
Explore countless packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors. Experience machinery in action, evaluate materials, discover new ways to boost sustainability. From paperboard to printing to palletizing, it’s all here.
REGISTER NOW

Flow Wrapping with Paper

Curbside recyclable paper or flexible film can be used on flow wrapper from PAC Machinery.

Pat Reynolds
Sep 12, 2023
Flow Wrapper

Making its official debut at the PAC Machinery Booth C-2418 was a flow wrapper capable of running curbside recyclable paper. The FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper makes bags to product length at high speeds and can accommodate products up to 12 in. wide or 8 in. high. According to PAC vice president Greg Berguig, the wrapper runs up to about 80/min with film or 30/min with paper. It also incorporates a thermal transfer printer for printing directly on the package or on a label. Berguig adds that the system is especially suitable for apparel and other soft, delicate products.

“It’s easy to underestimate how challenging it is to go from plastic film to paper on a flow wrap operation,” says Berguig. “There are so many different grades and thicknesses of paper. Also, how extensible is the paper? Does it have a PE coating or some type of heat-sealable coating? Let’s just say it’s been quite a learning process. We’ve been working on getting the paper right for some time now. It’s a curbside recyclable paper, but it’s important to point out that the machine can run film or paper. We feel that flexibility is terribly important from the customer’s point of view. They want to future-proof their machinery investments.”

Berguig chooses not to identify the source of the proprietary heat-activated coating that goes on the paper, which, during demonstrations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, was a 55-lb virgin material. He acknowledges that using it instead of film is a more costly proposition. That’s largely why, when a customer chooses to go with paper rather than film for flow wrapping, the decision is not made at the operations or procurement level but more typically in the C suite, notes Berguig.

Go to pwgo.to/8092 to see a video of the FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper in action.


Companies in this article
PAC Machinery
Videos from PAC Machinery
View more »
PAC Machinery - New Brochure Promo
PAC Machinery - New Brochure Promo
Sep 7th, 2023
The Benefits of NEW Fiberflex® Sustainable Paper Packaging
The Benefits of NEW Fiberflex® Sustainable Paper Packaging
Aug 30th, 2023
Advice for new customers on sustainable bags
Advice for new customers on sustainable bags
Aug 30th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
Pac20 Machinery20 Tagline20stacked 01
Leaders
PAC Machinery
Amcor Flexibles Barrier Paper
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Barrier Paper Packaging Targets Bars, Dry Ingredients
Unibloc Slimline Pump
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Slimline Pump is First High-Flow AODD Pump with CIP Credentials
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Pat Reynolds, contributing editor
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Pat's Picks Podcast: Day Two Observations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PFAS-free oxygen absorber, pick-and-place robot with multi-system integration, all-electric linerless label print-and-apply system, new custom printing collaboration—this and more in Pat Reynolds' Day Two PACK EXPO Las Vegas podcast.
Hugo Beck Paper E Com Fit Paper Packaging Machine
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Paper Packaging with Sewn Sides
Packsize1
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Machine/software Combo Right-sizes E-commerce Boxes
Screenshot 2023 09 12 At 3 46 00 Pm
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Festo's Servo-driven Solution for CODI Manufacturing
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Discover the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
REGISTER NOW
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »