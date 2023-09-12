Expect Innovation in Packaging and Processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Be wowed by thousands of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.
Register now!

Linerless Labels Featured at FOX IV

Introduced at PACK EXPO was an all-electric linerless label print-and-apply system featuring a Sato print engine.

Pat Reynolds
Sep 12, 2023
Labeling Machine

While linerless labels have been successfully commercialized in other parts of the world, notably Europe, they’ve never really caught on in the U.S.  At PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth SL-6301, FOX IV set out to change this with the launch of the L3904E all-electric, linerless label print-and-apply system.

Linerless labels, as the name so clearly suggests, are decidedly unlike pressure-sensitive labels in that they have no release liner. Also setting them apart is that label size need not be fixed. A brand owner could run a batch of 1,000 3-in long labels and then switch to a batch of 5-in-long labels by entering new data at the menu-driven HMI. The idea is to eliminate labeling waste, reduce energy usage, streamline inventory, and make the print-and-apply labeling process more efficient.

The social, cultural, and regulatory landscape of the U.S. has never created all that much demand for this kind of sustainability-driven technology. Another reason that linerless has lagged, suggests FOX IV director of sales Craig Preisendefer,  is that there really hasn’t been an off-the-shelf linerless label print engine module readily available to OEMs like FOX IV. “What we’ve done on the L3904E is take a desktop thermal transfer printer and build it into our printer/applicator,” says Preisendefer. The print engine he refers to is the CL4NX Plus from Sato. Though capable of both thermal transfer and direct thermal printing, in this case thermal transfer wouldn’t make much sense because there’d still be a roll of ink ribbon to dispose of, which wouldn’t be much of an improvement over having to dispose of a release liner. The print engine thermally prints onto continuous, direct thermal, linerless label stock. Then a reciprocating blade cuts the stock to size and automatically applies it using a servo driven application cylinder and pad. Labels up to 4.65 in. wide can be printed and applied to products, cases, pallets, and other items—eliminating release liners, label matrix waste, and ribbon waste while reducing operating costs.

As for the label stock itself, Preisendefer says it can vary considerably and is available from a number of global suppliers. “What we tell customers is that the label stock all depends on the application. If the label is going onto a frozen carton of seafood, it’s got to be a certain type of adhesive that stands up to a wet environment. If it’s a hot or especially dirty environment, other types of raw materials might be more suitable. That’s why we’re not married to any particular label stock supplier.”


Companies in this article
SATO America
FOX IV Technologies
Related Stories
Sato Powered 20 On 20 Site 5fd3df4365b89
Coding/Marking
SATO America
Pw 148808 Foxiv Tagline 600
Labeling
FOX IV Technologies
Flexlink Systems Meeting Demand For
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Meeting demand for customization
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Pat Reynolds, contributing editor
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Pat's Picks Podcast: Day Two Observations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PFAS-free oxygen absorber, pick-and-place robot with multi-system integration, all-electric linerless label print-and-apply system, new custom printing collaboration—this and more in Pat Reynolds' Day Two PACK EXPO Las Vegas podcast.
Hugo Beck Paper E Com Fit Paper Packaging Machine
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Paper Packaging with Sewn Sides
Packsize1
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Machine/software Combo Right-sizes E-commerce Boxes
Screenshot 2023 09 12 At 3 46 00 Pm
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Festo's Servo-driven Solution for CODI Manufacturing
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Discover the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
REGISTER NOW
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »