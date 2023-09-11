Be Wowed by Packaging and Processing Innovations
Explore countless packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors. Experience machinery in action, evaluate materials, discover new ways to boost sustainability. From paperboard to printing to palletizing, it’s all here.
REGISTER NOW

Tetra Pak Digs Digital Printing

Tetra Pak Custom Printing is up and running in Denton, Tex., and Flow Beverage is on board.

Pat Reynolds
Sep 11, 2023
Flexible Packaging

Tetra Pak used PACK EXPO Las Vegas to promote its new Tetra Pak® Custom Printing initiative. Also big news was the announcement of a brand new custom printing collaboration with Toronto-based Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness-focused beverage company offering alkaline spring water in Tetra Pak cartons.

Installed and tested in Tetra Pak’s Denton, Tex., converting facility over the past year or so is a full-width Koenig & Bauer RotaJET 168 digital printer. The roll-fed ink-jet system has a web speed of 240 m/min (443 ft/min) and web width of 840 to 1680 mm/min (2756 to 5512 ft/min). It uses piezo-electrically modulated DOD inkjet printing heads and RotaColor water-based polymer pigment inks.

Tetra Pak sees all kinds of new business and marketing opportunities emerging thanks to the increased flexibility and the ability to customize that comes with this digital printing technology. Tetra Pak Custom Printing is described as the first and only premium ink jet-based carton package printing solution to offer brands an innovative, cost effective, and customizable system while providing all the environmental benefits of paper-based beverage cartons. Benefits like the ability to print dynamic on-pack QR codes or to include a variety of designs within the same order bring new possibilities to food and beverage brands. Digital printing also allows for smaller, more customized batch sizes and facilitates connected packaging applications via unique codes and designs.

Flow Beverage Corp. has a sizeable presence in retail stores in Canada and some in the U.S. One channel where the firm plans to make good use of customized packaging is in its partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, which promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment in the U.S. and internationally.

“In today’s world, brands need the ability to quickly activate marketing efforts and capitalize on consumer trends,” says Pedro Goncalves, vice president of marketing Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. “We are proud to collaborate with Flow to bring to live five bespoke designs that will soon be available at select Live Nation Canada venues as concert attendees leave their favorite shows this fall.”

“We are thrilled to be the first brand to market the unique Tetra Pak Custom Printing solution, which has allowed us to not only elevate the design of Flow’s cartons but also to open up new horizons in advertising possibilities,” says Nicholas Reichenbach, founder and CEO of Flow. “This packaging provides an artful medium that speaks volumes about our commitment to quality, sustainability, and memorable experiences. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to see more of our strategic  foodservice and retail partners express their brand and sustainability values on pack together with us as we continue to flow with creative ideas and shape the future of beverage carton packaging together.”


Companies in this article
Koenig & Bauer
Tetra Pak Inc.
Related Stories
The Ax130i is designed to print simple and quality batch codes up to five lines of variable or fixed data through CIJ onto a wide range of substrates.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Simplicity, Ease of Use Define New CIJ Printer
Flow Wrapping Machine
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Integrating Packaging Systems
Small Footprint Combo Bot Targets Small Format Cartons
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Small Footprint Combo-Bot Targets Small-Format Case Packing
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Pat Reynolds, contributing editor
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Pat's Picks Podcast: Day Two Observations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PFAS-free oxygen absorber, pick-and-place robot with multi-system integration, all-electric linerless label print-and-apply system, new custom printing collaboration—this and more in Pat Reynolds' Day Two PACK EXPO Las Vegas podcast.
Hugo Beck Paper E Com Fit Paper Packaging Machine
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Paper Packaging with Sewn Sides
Packsize1
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Machine/software Combo Right-sizes E-commerce Boxes
Screenshot 2023 09 12 At 3 46 00 Pm
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Festo's Servo-driven Solution for CODI Manufacturing
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Discover the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
REGISTER NOW
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »