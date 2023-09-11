Expect Innovation in Packaging and Processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Cut-to-Length Assembly Handles Flexible Materials

The new Sur-Size SM-160 from Azco Corp. accurately cuts a wide range of flexible materials to length using an all-electric knife assembly.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 11, 2023
The Sur-Size SM-160 Cut-to-Length assembly is a self-contained module that delivers a finished product to the operator’s specifications.
The Sur-Size SM-160 Cut-to-Length assembly is a self-contained module that delivers a finished product to the operator’s specifications.

New at PACK EXPO Las Vegas from Azco Corp. is the Sur-Size SM-160 Cut-To-Length assembly, which combines an all-electric knife assembly and a roll feeder to handle a wide variety of flexible materials. The cut-to-length assembly is a self-contained module that delivers a finished product to the operator’s specifications. According to Azco, the unit can run to a length or to a registration mark.

Shares Azco, “This unit is simple and easy to use; just enter a specific length and quantity on the touch screen. The units automatically feed, measure, cut, and count the pieces to a specific size. After the exact number of pieces are cut, the unit stops. An end-of-cycle signal is provided once the cut is completed.”

For a single, automated one-shot process, the Sur-Size SM-160 unit will feed and cut the material on-demand. Clean cuts are provided by the guillotine knife assembly. Azco notes that the integrated benchtop-style unit is a convenient package for those users who just want to plug in a power cord and start cutting their product. No air is required.

Options include an adhesive package, a static eliminator, a bottle-loading funnel, a no-product sensor, eye registration, and foot-pedal actuation.


