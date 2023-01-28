New Tool: ProSource
PACK EXPO International 2022 Innovations Report

Back after four years, PACK EXPO International convened more than 44,000 attendees during its Oct. 23-26 run at Chicago’s McCormick Place, thus surpassing the 2018 event.

PMG Staff
Jan 28, 2023
Pei22 Aa26193

Click the links that follow to read more about innovations in: Machinery  |  Food Processing & Packaging   |  Sustainable Packaging   |  Robotics   |  Pharma  |  Controls

With 2,200 exhibitors showcasing groundbreaking packaging and processing innovations over 1.2 million net sq ft, PACK EXPO International was the one and only time the entire industry came together last year.

“The success of PACK EXPO is a testament to our industry’s continued growth as well as PMMI’s commitment to bringing the industry together to share cutting-edge innovations,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “The event showcased countless end-to-end solutions, offering attendees everything they need to compete in a changing marketplace.”

Industry growth translated into buyers coming in significant numbers, ready to see the latest packaging materials as well as technology in action. Improving operations, reaching sustainability goals, and checking out new innovations are just a few of the drivers that brought consumer packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences companies to PACK EXPO International. The buzz on the show floor confirmed that exhibitors and attendees from companies of all sizes found a rewarding, and some claim unparalleled, experience at the four-day event.

Answering the need to come together, network and see advances, PACK EXPO International 2022 offered more show features than ever before, bringing value to all market segments.

A record-breaking Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) breakfast brought together nearly 1,000 professionals to hear Dawn Hudson, former Chief Marketing Officer at the National Football League and former President and CEO of Pepsi-Cola North America, talk about her experiences in the workforce. The PPWLN event, aimed at advancing the future of women in the packaging and processing industry, was sponsored by: Emerson, ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Plexpack Corp., Septimatech Group Inc., and SMC Corporation of America.

Developing the future packaging and processing workforce was a top priority at PACK EXPO International with the largest number of students in attendance in the history of the event. More than 1,500 students attended the show and participated in many opportunities to get them excited about careers in this industry. In addition to the prestigious Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, educational Amazing Packaging Race sponsored by Emerson, and Students PACK the Expo programs, this year six teams faced off in a brand-new machine building PACK Challenge, sponsored by PepsiCo.

With robust education offerings, the focus on developing our industry went beyond students. PACK EXPO International held over 120 education sessions, beginning with the one-day Emerging Brands Summit, making its debut at the show. The education continued throughout the show on various on-floor stages, offering educational sessions such as the Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage, PACK to the Future Stage, The Forum, and Reusable Packaging Learning Center.

Additionally, the PACK EXPO Association Partner Program connected attendees to leading associations from all segments of packaging and processing. This year’s program was the largest in PACK EXPO history with 50 partners.

“We would like to thank PMMI’s Board of Directors, our membership, exhibitors, and all attendees who supported PACK EXPO International and made this show a tremendous success,” says Laura Thompson, VP trade shows, PMMI.

Once again the editors of PMMI Media Group were on the job covering the innovations shown by the exhibitors. Our report is divided into five main categories: Machinery, Food Processing & Packaging, Sustainable Packaging, Robotics, and Controls (click on any link for more information). This report is brought to you by:

Matt Reynolds, Chief Editor, Packaging World

Pat Reynolds, Contributing Editor, Packaging World

Anne Marie Mohan, Senior Editor, Packaging World

David Greenfield, Director of Content/Editor-in-Chief, Automation World

Stephanie Neil, Editor in Chief, OEM Magazine

Keren Sookne, Director of Editorial Content, Healthcare Packaging

Aaron Hand, Editor-in-Chief, ProFood World

Melissa Griffen, Editor, Contract Manufacturing & Packaging

Casey Flanagan, Editorial Assistant, PMMI Media Group

Joe Derr, Contributing Editor, PMMI Media Group

Michael Costa, Senior Editor, ProFood World

Lilian Robayo Paez, Editor, Mundo PMMI


Tech Awards 2022The winners of the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO International 2022 are:

• Proxima Tethered Closure (Berry Global, Inc.)

• IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400 (IMA North America Inc.)

• CueSee Mix/Dual Chambered Device for storage of liquids/powered/lyophilized components (Eurotrol)

• ClipCombo™ (Graphic Packaging International)

Click here to learn more about them.


Pharma and Medical Device Innovations

Searching specifically for PACK EXPO innovations related to pharma and medical devices? Healthcare Packaging magazine covered it, and you can access it. Read our coverage here, which will also appear in the next print edition of Healthcare Packaging.


Emerson
IMA Group
Septimatech Group Inc.
SMC Corporation of America
Plexpack Corp.
Morrison Container Handling Solutions
Berry Global
ID Technology
Graphic Packaging Intl.
Morrison Timing Screw Drive Unit Indexing Honey Jars
Morrison Timing Screw Drive Unit Indexing Honey Jars
Jan 23rd, 2023
MCHS Wine Handling Solutions
MCHS Wine Handling Solutions
Jan 16th, 2023
Denesting, Labeling, and Renesting Turnkey Solution
Denesting, Labeling, and Renesting Turnkey Solution
Jan 11th, 2023
ID Technology + Milo's Tea
ID Technology + Milo's Tea
Jan 24th, 2023
CIJ ci5000 Modularity
CIJ ci5000 Modularity
Jan 10th, 2023
SPA 30W Laser Coding Wine Bottles
SPA 30W Laser Coding Wine Bottles
Nov 3rd, 2022
Graphic Packaging Specialty Machinery
Graphic Packaging Specialty Machinery
Jan 8th, 2018
Variety Packing with Robotics, featuring the QuikFlex™300
Variety Packing with Robotics, featuring the QuikFlex™300
Sep 7th, 2017
ReShape™ Preview
ReShape™ Preview
Sep 7th, 2017
