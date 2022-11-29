ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

A Peek at PACK EXPO

It’s been four years since PACK EXPO International graced the halls of Chicago’s McCormick Place with its dynamic presence, and what a return it was.

Pat Reynolds
Pat Reynolds 2016 Official

Be sure to check out next month’s issue of Packaging World for our annual PACK EXPO Innovations Report. In the meantime, a few random observations of the October 23-26 show.

Supply chain challenges were a topic of discussion at countless booths, including that of Hamrick Packaging Systems. Especially difficult to get were controls components like servo motors and drives and HMI screens, noted President Jordan Hamrick. “So we found new vendors in some cases,” he explained. Take the Model 600D/TS tandem servo drop packer being introduced at the show. Servo drives and motors came from Mitsubishi, while the HMI is from Weintek. “We’ve been very impressed by the expanded capabilities of the Weintek HMI,” said Hamrick. “You can play training videos on it, or store manuals with it, and the interface is so intuitive.”

One thing that leaped out at me was how remarkably interconnected the exhibitors at the show are. One good example was on display at Triangle Package Machinery, which, by the way, just marked its 100th anniversary. Featured by Triangle at PACK EXPO was a cartoner whose capabilities were pretty impressive in their own right—like recipe-driven automated changeover in six minutes. But what’s also striking is that the system on display at the show included contributions from at least four other PACK EXPO exhibitors: Rockwell Automation for controls, Markem-Imaje for date coding, Valco Melton for adhesive application, and Cognex for a vision system.

Another good example of this interconnectedness involved Universal Robots, Columbia Okura, and Rocketfarm. UR chose PACK EXPO as a good place to introduce its biggest cobot yet. The UR 20 handles a payload up to 44 lb and has a reach of 1,750 mm (5.75 ft). Robotic palletizing integrator Columbia Okura will leverage the capabilities of the UR20 next year when it unveils its miniPAL+, a compact palletizing system that features an integrated lifting column for tall loads, dual stacking locations for continuous load building, and built-in fork pockets that make it easy to reposition it within a plant. Among the things that Columbia Okura President Brian Hutton likes about cobots from UR is that they feature Pally software from Rocketfarm, a palletizing software that not only optimizes case configuration but also offers a digital twin simulation tool. “It’s a way of quickly determining if a new pattern or speed or case size will work or not,” said Hutton. “Without this software, you’re looking at a lot of trial and error, a lot of building things out and physically testing them. Instead of that, this software lets you just put in a set of parameters and have the software run the algorithms to answer questions like can this reach or lift or speed be done or not?”

Sometimes it’s machine builder and packaging materials converter that team up to bring a new solution to market, which is what we saw at the booth of Mpac Group. Well-established as a maker of tray and carton erecting machines, Mpac showed an impressively compact carton erector capable of erecting corrugated cookie trays from flat blanks at 200/min. And to bring a touch of sustainability to its offering, Mpac teamed up with PilloPak as the supplier of the unique F-flute corrugated tray material, which has grease-resistant properties yet is perfectly acceptable in the regular paper recycle stream.

Finally, it was fascinating to see how creative packaging machinery OEMs have become in their use of independent movers using linear servo motors. Click this link to get an idea of the modularity, versatility, accuracy, and speed that can be gained with this technology, to see what WestRock is doing on its CanCollar Fortuna machine thanks to Acopos intelligent servo drives from B&R.

Companies in this article
Rocketfarm
PilloPak
B&R Industrial Automation
Weintek USA, Inc.
WestRock
Universal Robots
Mitsubishi Electric Automation
Mpac Group
Columbia/Okura LLC
Hamrick Packaging Systems
Cognex Corporation
Triangle Package Machinery Co.
Valco Melton
Markem-Imaje
Videos from Mpac Group
View more »
Brighter Minds Make Better Machines at Mpac
Brighter Minds Make Better Machines at Mpac
Nov 14th, 2022
Langen LRC-700 Combined Robotic palletizing system and case packer
Langen LRC-700 Combined Robotic palletizing system and case packer
Aug 11th, 2022
Langen VENTO-i Horizontal Cartoner
Langen VENTO-i Horizontal Cartoner
Aug 11th, 2022
View more »
Videos from Columbia/Okura LLC
View more »
PACK EXPO International 2022 in Chicago, Illinois
PACK EXPO International 2022 in Chicago, Illinois
Nov 17th, 2022
miniPAL+ Our Latest Cobot Featuring the UR20
miniPAL+ Our Latest Cobot Featuring the UR20
Nov 7th, 2022
miniPAL® 1.0 Es Un Robot de Paletización Colaborativo
miniPAL® 1.0 Es Un Robot de Paletización Colaborativo
Jun 23rd, 2022
View more »
Videos from Triangle Package Machinery Co.
View more »
Ultrasonic Sealing | Triangle Package Machinery
Ultrasonic Sealing | Triangle Package Machinery
Nov 16th, 2022
Zipper Tape VFFS Bagger | Triangle Package Machinery
Zipper Tape VFFS Bagger | Triangle Package Machinery
Nov 16th, 2022
PACK EXPO International 2022 Thank You | Triangle Package Machinery
PACK EXPO International 2022 Thank You | Triangle Package Machinery
Nov 1st, 2022
View more »
Videos from Valco Melton
View more »
Valco Melton & Zumbiel Packaging Customer Relationship
Valco Melton & Zumbiel Packaging Customer Relationship
Aug 1st, 2022
ClearCut | Enclosed Adhesive Application System for Edgebanding Processes
ClearCut | Enclosed Adhesive Application System for Edgebanding Processes
May 30th, 2022
Kube Series | Energy-Efficient Hot Melt Adhesive Melters
Kube Series | Energy-Efficient Hot Melt Adhesive Melters
Apr 26th, 2022
View more »
Videos from Markem-Imaje
View more »
Markem Imaje | 9450
Markem Imaje | 9450
Mar 20th, 2020
Success Story San Pellegrino and Markem Imaje - Sub ES
Success Story San Pellegrino and Markem Imaje - Sub ES
Aug 21st, 2019
Packaging Intelligence Markem Imaje
Packaging Intelligence Markem Imaje
May 21st, 2019
View more »
Related Stories
Bandr Industrial Automation Vector Logo 5fda4274878ed
Controls & machine components
B&R Industrial Automation
Wr H Rgb 5e333ff6529c5
Cartoning
WestRock
Logo 196x200
Controls & machine components
Mitsubishi Electric Automation
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Blond and Dizzie e-commerce grocery pots
Sustainability
Blond and Dizzie, Olive, EcoEnclose Develop Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Solutions
See a few examples of e-commerce packaging innovations from Blond and Dizzie, Olive, and EcoEnclose from ThePackHub’s October Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Digitalization combines various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).
Business intelligence
Will Digitalization Replace Sustainability as a Focus for Packagers?
Tropicana capitalized on the #ThePerfectMimosa social media trend with this influencer-targeted, packaging-centric campaign.
Package Design
Buzz-Worthy Spray Closures Go Viral for Tropicana Campaign
Goodpop's Mango Chile frozen treat
Package Design
GoodPop’s Package Redesign Helps Fuel 40% Sales Growth
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Pouch Loader Pic E1669038015512
Pouch Loader for Belted Chambers
Multivac introduces a pouch loader and pouch rack designed to provide a flexible, ergonomic, and hygienic process for packaging on belted chambers.
Aqueous Printhead
Paper-based Tear Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »