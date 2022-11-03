Exchangeable Continuous Profile Drum Motor Sleeves Provide Flexibility

The new, and now patented hygienic SSV-XP Drum Motor from Van der Graaf, making its PACK EXPO International debut, is designed with an exchangeable profiled sleeve that enables different styles of modular conveyor belts to be used with the same drum motor. It has a profiled sleeve on the drum that’s easily removed and replaced with another profiled sleeve to match the modular belt required on the conveyor. That way, brands needing to meet high sanitation standards don’t have to swap out entire drum motors for each new belt or conveyor geometry. They need only swap out the external sleeve geometry on the existing drum motor.

“And the idea here, first of all, is sanitation,” Alex Kanaris of Van der Graaf told Packaging World at the show. “The way they're driving the belts today [with sprockets, or non-continuous profile shells] is not sanitary. They might tell you that you can wash it out, but there are a lot of corners and space that a continuous profile doesn’t have. Continuous sleeves are sanitary.”

But what if a brand or CPG needs the hygienic specifications of a continuous profile shell on a drum motor, but also needs to switch it out to change over to different belt types? Or if they want to switch from stainless applications on one day, to nylon to acetone profiles on other days? For instance, nylon and other materials have better coefficients of friction, as low as .03, compared to stainless, so when applications arise that don’t require the ultimate in washdown hygiene, a brand may want to turn to an even smoother running continuous profile shell.

The SSV-XP style continuous profile shells use a slide-on/slide-off profile over the drum motor that attaches simply with six screws on each face. Different geometries and materials can be easily swapped out. PW