ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Tipa Launches Home Compostable Transparent Laminate

Tipa showcased its first home compostable certified transparent laminate, T.LAM 608 and new home compostable, transparent film, Tipa 302 at PACK EXPO International.

Melissa Griffen
Tipa home compostable films and laminates are used to create eco-friendly food packaging.
Tipa home compostable films and laminates are used to create eco-friendly food packaging.

Innovative compostable packaging manufacturer, Tipa, recently launched its first home compostable, highly transparent laminate for food packaging, the T.LAM 608 to meet growing consumer and brand demand in Europe. The company introduced the material to the United States at PACK EXPO International.

“Our packaging emulated organic material and conventional plastic, which means we can replace one material with the other. We run on the same machinery, with the same functionality, chemical and mechanical properties, etc.,” said Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder of Tipa.

Building upon the functionality of Tipa’s T.LAM 607, the material is TUV OK Home Compost certified, designed to break down within six months under compost conditions. The T.LAM 608 is designed to offer both transparency and barrier for food packaging applications, that can be disposed of in-home composting bins. Possible packaging applications include stand-up pouches, zipper pouches, open pouches, side gusseted pouches, pillow bag, and bar wrapper.

Another new product at the show if the company’s Tipa 302 home compostable and industrial compostable transparent film, which is printable and sealable. This film is used in resealable bag, pillow bag packaging, open bag, and zipper bag applications.

Both materials are developed to support pioneering food and supplement brands transitioning away from conventional plastic, and are suitable for packing energy bars, dried fruit, nuts, pulses, grains, cereals, granola, spices, dry pasta, ready meals, and other such products.  

The T.LAM 608 is also a 2-ply transparent laminate with medium barrier with improved sealing, optical, and mechanical properties, according to the company. It is available as reels for VFFS and HFFS machinery as well.

   Life Science Functional Labels Feature Sustainable Material Updates
Companies in this article
TIPA
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 26 At 5 40 37 Pm 6359b76d4029d
PEI 2022
Chicago Tag & Label Rolls Out Multiplex Labeling Solution
Screen Shot 2022 11 01 At 3 29 42 Pm
PEI 2022
High-speed, Servo-driven Filler Provides Increased Accuracy
Coesia
PEI 2022
Full Color Inline Digital Printing of Flexible Narrow Web
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Top Stories
Tipa home compostable films and laminates are used to create eco-friendly food packaging.
PEI 2022
Tipa Launches Home Compostable Transparent Laminate
Tipa showcased its first home compostable certified transparent laminate, T.LAM 608 and new home compostable, transparent film, Tipa 302 at PACK EXPO International.
Screen Shot 2022 10 26 At 5 40 37 Pm 6359b76d4029d
PEI 2022
Chicago Tag & Label Rolls Out Multiplex Labeling Solution
The Pharma-Tac hanger label has continuously been extended by diverse variants and features and can now also be produced using environmentally friendly film material.
Package Design
Life Science Functional Labels Feature Sustainable Material Updates
Coesia
PEI 2022
Full Color Inline Digital Printing of Flexible Narrow Web
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
The top conveying tips
Read best practices to ensure efficient product handling.
Download Today
The top conveying tips
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover innovative solutions for packaging and processing, automation, sustainability, e-commerce and more.
LEARN MORE
Access On-Demand Content Today
Products
Skin Bottle 1920 X1080 2
Sustainable PET Bottle
Sidel’s 1SKIN™ label-less sustainable 1 L PET bottle can enter a recycling stream with no need to separate additional raw materials such as ink, glue, labels or sleeves.
Human Machine Interface
Fiber-based Foam
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »