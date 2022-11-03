Innovative compostable packaging manufacturer, Tipa, recently launched its first home compostable, highly transparent laminate for food packaging, the T.LAM 608 to meet growing consumer and brand demand in Europe. The company introduced the material to the United States at PACK EXPO International.

“Our packaging emulated organic material and conventional plastic, which means we can replace one material with the other. We run on the same machinery, with the same functionality, chemical and mechanical properties, etc.,” said Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder of Tipa.

Building upon the functionality of Tipa’s T.LAM 607, the material is TUV OK Home Compost certified, designed to break down within six months under compost conditions. The T.LAM 608 is designed to offer both transparency and barrier for food packaging applications, that can be disposed of in-home composting bins. Possible packaging applications include stand-up pouches, zipper pouches, open pouches, side gusseted pouches, pillow bag, and bar wrapper.

Another new product at the show if the company’s Tipa 302 home compostable and industrial compostable transparent film, which is printable and sealable. This film is used in resealable bag, pillow bag packaging, open bag, and zipper bag applications.

Both materials are developed to support pioneering food and supplement brands transitioning away from conventional plastic, and are suitable for packing energy bars, dried fruit, nuts, pulses, grains, cereals, granola, spices, dry pasta, ready meals, and other such products.

The T.LAM 608 is also a 2-ply transparent laminate with medium barrier with improved sealing, optical, and mechanical properties, according to the company. It is available as reels for VFFS and HFFS machinery as well.