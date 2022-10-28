ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
HMC Products Highlights Pouchmaster FFS at PACK EXPO International

All-in-one horizontal FFS is a high-speed solution for powders and snacks in flexible pouches.

Michael Costa
Bagged snacks horizontal FFS bagger HMC Products
HMC Products showcased its Pouchmaster horizontal FFS bagger at PACK EXPO International in Chicago. The Pouchmaster comes in four configurations depending on a processor's needs, and its high-speed capabilities can bag up to 100ppm. Dave Kreissler, president at HMC products, says the Pouchmaster is an efficient way for processors to utilize space in a facility with its comprehensive end-to-end line solution. 

"There's three different types of fillers for three different types of products, and they have their own unique characteristics," says Kreissler. "This is perfect for soup mixes or other products that have multiple ingredients, like salad mixes or overnight breakfast oats. The middle pillar is for dried fruits, and the third filler is an auger filler, so it's a full-line solution--you make the pouches, fill them, and seal them."

Kreissler adds that depending on customer needs, the Pouchmaster can handle bags from 2" x 2", up to 5.75" x 9.5" tall. An even larger version of the Pouchmaster currently used by a pretzel manufacturer can handle bigger bags. 


