Dry Steam Cleaning for Food Environments

The new GVC -18000 from Goodway Technologies is designed for most manual deep cleaning and sanitizing applications in food production plants. According to the company, the low 5% moisture content lends itself to cleaning around sensitive electrical components and in dry, clean areas.

At 290°F, the dry steam melts away fats and sugars, and kills bacteria and other microorganisms on contact. The systems multiple cleaning tools are suitable for flat surfaces as well as the cracks and crevices that are often ideal for the growth of bacteria and mold. The CVC-18000 has a heating power of 18kW and steam production of 50 lb/hr.



