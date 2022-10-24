Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Intermittent Motion Cartoner at 120/Min

On show at PACK EXPO: In a manual or automatic feeding configuration, the Cariba C221 is compatible with a broad range of common primary packaging formats and features smooth motion and low vibration.

Keren Sookne
MG America Cariba C221
MG America Cariba C221

For pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and personal care applications, MG America, the U.S. subsidiary of MG2 of Italy, showcased its new Cariba C2221 intermittent motion cartoner to the North American market at PACK EXPO International (Booth W-15003).

The unit features picking-arm enabled positive carton forming and is available either with a manual feeding station or a variety of automatic product feeders. As MG America’s Michele Leonardi explained, this system was designed with pharmaceuticals in mind, with smooth motion, low vibration, and a balcony-style design that ensures easy cleaning and maintenance, as well as separation between electrical and mechanical sections. Its lowered carton magazine, full servo assisted motions, controlled adjustable transportation, and coated guides combine to eliminate marking on components.

Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 12 03 55 Pm

“The Cariba C2221 features a feeding system based on a twist-and-push motion that transfers bottles. The main advantage of this type of feeding system is that changeover is very fast and simple based on replacing the twist when the bottle diameter changes,” said Leonardi. In a manual or automatic feeding configuration, the Cariba C221 is compatible with a broad range of common primary packaging formats, including blister packs, round/shaped glass and plastic bottles, jars, soft tubes, flow packs, sachets, and stick packs.

The genesis for the machine was market demand for an intermittent motion cartoner that covers between 80/85 to 110 cartons/min. Companies seeking speeds faster than that tend to move into continuous motion cartoners that are more costly and require a larger footprint. “The Cariba C2221 is not just for midsize companies. Large pharmaceutical companies also need these speeds for certain products—for example eye drops or prescription nasal sprays that aren’t high volume—and they may have a dedicated line at around the 120 cartons/min mark,” he said. "The carton transportation features lower and upper belts, and the machine is very quiet with minimal vibrations while achieving those speeds."


The company reports that tuck-in and hot-melt closures are available, with a combination of the two providing tamper evidence. Printing options include emboss, inkjet and laser coding, and the unit comes equipped with integrated barcode-reading capabilities.

The Cariba C221 can be customized with a variety of additional features, including extended carton magazines, pre-folded leaflets and booklet dispensers, leaflet folding units (GUK), serialization-ready external modules, and remote connectivity.

Companies in this article
MG America
Related Stories
Pw 76917 Mga Logo W Tag 0
Cartoning
MG America
The new Maxiumus mid-speed case palletizer from BW Integrated Systems has been engineered to meet changing market needs for a smaller-footprint, more flexible high-level palletizer.
PEI 2022
All-Electric Mid-Speed Case Palletizer
Crb 2835
PEI 2022
Automation Takes Center Stage at PACK EXPO International
On display at PACK EXPO International, the International Microbus is a semi-automatic empty can depalletizer that can handle six different types of pallets.
PEI 2022
International Depalletizer Handles 6 Different Pallet Types
Top Stories
Using advanced analytics, Festo AX maps data to learn a component, machine, product, or system’s healthy state and provide information for the correction of anomalies when data begins trending out of the normal range.
PEI 2022
Festo AX Introduced at PACK EXPO International
The Festo Automation Experience (AX) is an artificial intelligence platform for predictive quality, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization.
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 13 55 Pm
Controls & automation
Emerson's High-Speed Leak Detection System
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 10 16 Pm
Controls & automation
Emerson Releases Clean-in-Place Optimization Tool
Img 7903
PEI 2022
Sustainability News from Mars at PACK EXPO
TopTier’s low-infeed mechanical palletizer.
PEI 2022
Mechanical and Robotic Palletizers
The top conveying tips
Read best practices to ensure efficient product handling.
Download Today
The top conveying tips
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Learn tips for success as you explore bagging, pouching & wrapping equipment.
Download Now
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Products
Omnia Mustang Trays 2 600x400 1
Turnkey Packaging System
Omnia Packaging will be presenting its Mustang turnkey sustainable packaging system at PACK EXPO International.
Medium Duty Conveyor
Turnkey Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »