Neck Bander Handles Long-Neck Bottles

The Pharmafill NB1 sets shrink bands over long necks while keeping corks in place.

Anne Marie Mohan
Deitz Co.’s Pharmafill NB1 neck banding machine can apply TE bands and printed sleeve labels onto wine bottles, liquor bottles, and other tall bottles or bottles with long necks.
Deitz Co.'s Pharmafill NB1 neck banding machine can apply TE bands and printed sleeve labels onto wine bottles, liquor bottles, and other tall bottles or bottles with long necks.

Deitz Co.’s Pharmafill™ NB1 neck banding machine is now being offered in an optional, extra-tall configuration to apply tamper-evident bands and printed sleeve labels onto wine bottles, liquor bottles, and other tall bottles or bottles with long necks. Set on an extra tall, adjustable-height lift stand, the extra-tall NB1 neck bander raises the banding mechanism up to 17 in. high to fit easily over standard champagne magnum bottles, vodka bottles, wine bottles, and other tall containers without risk of tipping over. The new configuration adds up to 8 in. in height versus the standard model neck bander, which accommodates bottles up to 9 in. tall.

Devised for distilleries, wineries, breweries, and other bottling companies, the extra-tall neck banding machine automatically applies shrink bands and printed sleeve labels onto glass and plastic bottles with necks from 14 to 76 mm in dia at up to 100 bottles/min. The TE bander features stainless steel construction in bottle contact areas as standard to comply with FDA and GMP rules and sets up easily to enable small and startup businesses to automate the process without requiring significant technical expertise.

Deitz Co.
