Robotic Parcel Induction Allows for Fast Order Fulfillment

Yaskawa Motoman demonstrates a parcel induction workcell equipped with its GP12 robot.

Anne Marie Mohan

At Yaskawa Motoman’s booth, the robotics company is demonstrating its new robotic automation solution for fast and accurate parcel induction and singulation in dynamic order fulfillment settings. Easily integrated with a range of traditional sortation and packaging applications, the company’s customized robotic solutions can facilitate fluid piece picking and placing of items onto conveyors for rapid material handling of boxes, polybags, and padded envelopes of varying sizes.

Running at the booth is a robotic parcel induction workcell equipped with a high-speed GP12 robot. Highlighting high-volume capability, the GP12 offers a 1,440-mm horizontal reach, a 2,511-mm vertical reach, and a 12-kg payload capacity. Intelligent 3D scene capturing, utilizing a Zivid Two 3D camera, combined with Fizyr AI image processing—which proposes multiple grasp poses—enables single robot pick rates of 1,000 to 1,700/hr. Highly flexible conveyors from Dynamic Conveyor Corporation and Dorner are also being shown, along with safety guarding by Advanced Machine Guarding Solutions (AMGS).

Integrating an intelligent 3D scene capturing solution is simplified by the Yaskawa Perception Option Package. This software configuration bundle enables integrators, distributors, and customers to utilize a wide variety of third-party perception products that are needed for complex application support. Along with functions for Relative Job, PMT (Position Modification for Tool Deformation), Macro Job, and 3D Shift, the Perception Option Package features MotoPlus™ runtime, which provides real-time access and communication with the robot controller and enables interaction with any computing device.

The GP12 robot featured at the booth is being controlled by the YRC1000 controller, which is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380 VAC to 480 VAC. With a highly compact cabinet (598-mm W x 490-mm H x 427-mm D), the YRC1000 uses a lightweight teach pendant with intuitive programming.

Yaskawa Motoman
