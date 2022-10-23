Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Machine Applies Paperboard Can Clip to Beverage Multipacks

The new EnviroClip 1800 can clip applicator unitizes 4-, 6-, or 8-ct beverage can multipacks.

Anne Marie Mohan
Exhibited at the Graphic Packaging International booth at PACK EXPO International, the new EnviroClip™ 1800 has been engineered to apply the company’s EnviroClip™ can clip, which is said to be an more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic ring carriers for beverage multipacks. The machine is designed to accommodate 66-mm dia beverage cans with a 202-mm lid in four-, six-, and eight-count formats. The high-speed machine can run up to 350 packs/min for a 2x2 or a 2x3 configuration, and 250 packs/min for a 2x4 configuration.

The EnviroClip 1800 offers tool-less changeover technology. Assisted by an IQ tablet with a changeover checklist and video, operators can change the machine over in 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the product size or format change.

According to GPI, its EnviroClip can-clip packaging solution uses the least amount of material as an alternative to plastic rings and shrink film packaging. “Free of glue and plastic laminations, EnviroClip is a single ply of paperboard, and an ideal solution for standard cans in four- and six-pack configurations,” shares the company. “The new clipping style provides increased integrity, allowing the pack to perform well through both the supply chain and at retail.”



