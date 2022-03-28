Graphic Packaging Extends Range of Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Beverage Industry

“EnviroClip enables beverage companies to significantly increase sustainability by replacing plastic packaging for can multipacks with a recyclable and renewable solution,” explained Ricardo de Genova, SVP global innovation and new business at Graphic Packaging. “Its launch complements our KeelClip™ beverage can multipack solution and means we are now able to meet customer requirements across a full spectrum of different sized operations.”

The new Graphic Packaging solution is made from a single ply of paperboard, produced using renewable fiber from sustainably managed forests. No adhesive or plastic laminations are utilized in its construction.

EnviroClip employs equipment with a small footprint that can run at a range of speeds from manual application to high-speed automation. It can also be used alongside KeelClip for customers who want to employ different pack formats depending on production quantities or because they have a multi-tiered product strategy. The solution can be used for both 12-oz (330ml) and 16-oz (500ml) standard cans in four- and six-pack configurations. Graphic Packaging’s high-speed equipment features a proprietary custom overhead clipping system which delivers consistent application of the EnviroClip ring to the cans and helps to ensure pack quality and performance.

The cans remain easy to detach at the point of consumption while the overall pack design features finger holes to ensure easy and comfortable carrying. Further benefits include the space to print high-impact brand and sustainability messages.



