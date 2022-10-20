Emerging Brands Alliance to Award Initial Emerging Brands Grants at PACK EXPO

The Emerging Brands Alliance, an organization dedicated to helping new brands scale manufacturing, has recently announced the finalists for the 2022 Emerging Brands Grants. The Alliance will distribute $60,000 in grant funding to the emerging brands community this year, where some of the most inventive new consumer packaged goods are originating. With a focus on customer engagement, these products often leverage shopper trends and values – such as organic ingredients, sustainable sourcing, or environmentally-minded packaging – as a way to differentiate in the crowded CPG marketplace.

More than 400 companies applied for a 2022 Emerging Brands Grant. Among the entries were manufacturers of plant-based snacks, ethnic street food, better-for-you alternatives to traditional desserts, beverages with super fruits and prebiotics, as well as mission-based brands that promote compostable packaging, saving bees, charitable donations and more.

The 2022 grant finalists are:

12 Tides

All Y'alls Foods

Annie's Ginger Elixir

Baozza, LLC

Blind Tiger, LLC

Bread SRSLY, LLC

Cajou Creamery

Chagit Products, Inc.

Chasin' Dreams Farm

ChipMonk, Inc.

Cool Beans

Crave Natural, Inc. DBA Yishi Foods

Cupid Cheesecake (Freezcake)

Dillonades

Eat Your Greens LLC., DBA Red Belly Honey & Rbel Bee Sweets

EATABLE FOODS IC.

Else Nutrition USA, Inc.

FIELD + FARMER

Go Energy Foods, Inc.

Smart Cookie Bakery

SOCIAL Sparkling Water and Wine

Sugar Bliss

TCC BRANDS, Inc.

The Only Bean, LLC

Trident Coffee Roasters

Good Beverage, LLC dba Heywell

GOODONYA Organic

Grain4Grain

Green Slice Foods, LLC

Gruvi

Healthy Oceans Pescavore

KBrews, Inc.

Kindroot, LLC

Latin Goodness Foods

Lil' Gourmets, LLC

Mumtails, LLC

ONO Protein Oats

Panco Foods, Inc.

Perfect Life Nutrition

Popsalot, LLC

Queen of Hearts Superfoods

Route66 International, Inc

Rumi Spice

Sarilla

Small Batch Organics

TRUE SALT, LLC

WAJU Water (Blue Yonder Brands, Inc.)

Whoa Dough

Wonderlab Doozy, Inc.

Xoca World Ltd.

Grant award winners will be announced at the Emerging Brands Summit on October 23 in Chicago. One $20,000 grant will be distributed to each of three categories: certified minority or women-owned companies, self-manufacturing companies, and all eligible companies.

Comments Kim Overstreet, Director of the Emerging Brands Alliance, “We were thrilled with the response to our call for entries and equally impressed with the quality. Our finalists' product and packaging innovation are exceptional, and we can’t wait to share details at the Emerging Brands Summit.”

The Emerging Brands Alliance draws on the editorial knowledge of PMMI Media Group, a market-leading B2B media company that produces information for packaging, processing, and automation decision-makers. Additional support is provided by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and other industry partners. The Alliance offers year-round education, community support and business growth opportunities to help advance growing CPG companies.

The Emerging Brands Summit is produced by PMMI Media Group and will take place October 23, the first day of PACK EXPO International at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Program and registration information is available at EmergingBrandsSummit.com.

About the Emerging Brands Alliance

The Emerging Brands Alliance provides year-round education, resources, and growth opportunities for brands looking to scale operations. The EBA is intended to be a community where member brand owners can ask questions, network with each other, find educational content and news, and take advantage of resources such as the "ask an expert" forum, co-manufacturers/co-packagers or machinery and materials suppliers' directories, and much more. Membership is free, and attendees to the EBA events and grant applicants are automatically enrolled.

Learn more at EmergingBrandsAlliance.org.

About the Emerging Brands Summit

The Emerging Brands Summit will take place in tandem with the PACK EXPO International trade show. Registration for the Emerging Brands Summit is within the PACK EXPO International registration site. By purchasing a registration for the Emerging Brands Summit, attendees will automatically receive a complimentary registration for PACK EXPO International and can attend all four days of the trade show (Oct. 23 -26).

To learn more and to register, visit EmergingBrandsSummit.com.