PACK EXPO International Opens as the World’s Most Comprehensive Packaging and Processing Show in 2022

PACK EXPO International has opened its doors in Chicago for 2022, featuring over 2,000 exhibitors across more than 40 vertical markets.

PMMI
Oct 23, 2022
PMMI

PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23-26, 2022; McCormick Place, Chicago) opened today with over 2,000 exhibitors displaying innovations for more than 40 vertical markets across 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space. The show, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is the most comprehensive event for packaging and processing in 2022.

“As the industry’s largest gathering place, PACK EXPO International is back and better than ever,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “No other event this year will showcase entire production line solutions and offer everything needed to compete in today’s changing marketplace.”

The past several years brought about vast advancements in equipment, materials, and technology and PACK EXPO International will showcase these new, never-before-seen solutions in one place. Bringing all vertical industries together generates a cross-pollination of ideas and crossover solutions that can only be discovered in person, on the PACK EXPO International show floor. 

With so much growth and change in the industry, the multitude of new features in Chicago are a must-see for everyone in the industry. Here are a few new and notable ones not to miss:  

  • The Processing Zone, located in Lakeside Center, returns to Chicago larger than ever before. This show floor destination integrates front-of-the-line food and beverage processing solutions with the packaging advances on display, to offer one convenient location for attendees to solve their biggest challenges.
  • The Healthcare Packaging Pavilion: Life sciences is an important focus for PACK EXPO International, and now this key market segment is positioned as it should be — as an integral part of PMMI’s flagship show. This “show within a show” houses innovations for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and medical devices. This pavilion is in the West Building at booths W-13000 – W-20099.
  • The explosion of e-commerce and the latest supply chain challenges has brought about the brand-new Logistics Pavilion, located in the North Building, where attendees can address warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation needs in one convenient location.
  • Workforce remains a top priority at PACK EXPO, with many opportunities to get students excited about packaging and processing careers. In addition to the prestigious Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, educational Amazing Packaging Race and Students PACK the Expo programs, this year six teams will face off in a brand-new machine building PACK Challenge, sponsored by PepsiCo.
  • The Industry Meets at PACK EXPO with targeted ancillary industry events hosted by a record number of association partners as part of the Partner Plus Program. In addition, Association Partner thought leaders will present the latest industry trends on the Industry Speaks stage throughout the show. 
  • The PACK EXPO Green Program is the commitment of PACK EXPO and all its partners, vendors, and exhibitors working together to create a more sustainable world. Attendees can find information and resources to aid and advance their company’s unique sustainability goals with the PACK EXPO Sustainability Solutions Finder.  

To keep track of all the new additions as well as old favorites, attendees can use My Show Planner to check the schedule of booth activities, add itinerary sessions, and plan routes around the show floor. The show’s mobile app, sponsored by ProMach, is the perfect on-the-go solution to search exhibitors, products, and education sessions, create and save a personal agenda, and navigate from booth to booth using the interactive map —plus, it syncs with your My Show Planner. Search “PACK EXPO” in the App Store, Google Play, or visit packexpointernational.com/app.

PACK EXPO International is open now and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Registration is $130 and is available onsite or online at packexpointernational.com.  Exhibitor press kits can be found online.

PMMI
