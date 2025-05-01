Clemson's Robinson and Laster Receive Packaging Scholarships

Clemson University announces two Spring 2025 awards. Lyndsey Laster is the Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science winner, and Emilia Robinson becomes the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.

Matt Reynolds
May 1, 2025
Emilia Robinson (l.) and Lyndsey Laster (r.) are recipients of spring 2025 packaging program scholarships at Clemson.
Emilia Robinson (l.) and Lyndsey Laster (r.) are recipients of spring 2025 packaging program scholarships at Clemson.

Emilia Robinson, Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Spring 2025

Emilia Robinson is an Honors senior Packaging Science major with a minor in Business Administration at Clemson University. She began her industry journey as a Technical Packaging Co-op at Nestlé Professional, where she led sustainability initiatives and fast-tracked development projects in the food service industry. She discovered her passion for cosmetics during her most recent summer at Bobbi Brown in New York City, getting to own a brand package development project for a high-impact eyeshadow stick line extension. Her favorite part of being a student at Clemson is working as a Packaging Production and Prototyping Intern at the Harris A. Smith Prototyping lab, where she has the opportunity to interact, influence, and learn from a variety of different students at various levels in their coursework. Robinson says she's excited to launch her career in the packaging industry post-graduation and is deeply grateful to her professors and peers who have shaped her Clemson experience. 

