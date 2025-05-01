Emilia Robinson is an Honors senior Packaging Science major with a minor in Business Administration at Clemson University . She began her industry journey as a Technical Packaging Co-op at Nestlé Professional , where she led sustainability initiatives and fast-tracked development projects in the food service industry. She discovered her passion for cosmetics during her most recent summer at Bobbi Brown in New York City, getting to own a brand package development project for a high-impact eyeshadow stick line extension. Her favorite part of being a student at Clemson is working as a Packaging Production and Prototyping Intern at the Harris A. Smith Prototyping lab, where she has the opportunity to interact, influence, and learn from a variety of different students at various levels in their coursework. Robinson says she's excited to launch her career in the packaging industry post-graduation and is deeply grateful to her professors and peers who have shaped her Clemson experience.

Lyndsey Laster, Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Spring 2025

Lyndsey Laster is a Packaging Science student at Clemson University with a minor in Business Administration. Through internships at Newell Brands, Campbell’s Snacks, and the Sonoco Institute, she says she has gained hands-on experience managing prototyping labs, leading redesign projects, and developing sustainable packaging solutions. Laster helped drive over $4.5 million in cost savings through pallet optimization, vendor transitions, and efficient packaging designs. She is skilled in tools like Esko ArtiosCAD, Adobe Illustrator, and life cycle assessment software. Laster is also J.M. Smucker Company scholarship recipient who was recognized on the President’s List for four semesters.

"The Clemson Packaging Science program has fueled my passion for combining creativity, functionality, and sustainability in packaging. Upon graduation, I cannot wait to enter the industry at Newell Brands as an Associate Packaging Engineer. Go Tigers," she says. PW