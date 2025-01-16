Community Poll: Looking Ahead at EPR in 2025

NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Jan 16, 2025
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Ben Miyares
Package Design
“Fit for Purpose” Packaging: As Yet, Not Universal.
FDA front of package nutrition label
Package Design
FDA Proposes Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels for Food/Bev
Sterling Anthony
Package Design
Packaging as a Brand-Builder
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Ameripen Beauty Web
Recycling
AMERIPEN's Packaging Policy Update & 2025 Outlook
In this annual Q&A, AMERIPEN Policy and Membership Director Rob Keith and the association’s principle lobbyist, Andy Hackman of Serlin Haley, provide updates on current state and federal packaging policy along with insights on what to expect in the coming
Pmmi
PMMI News
PMMI Donates $200,000 to Aid California Wildfire Recovery in Partnership with American Red Cross
Ben Miyares
Package Design
“Fit for Purpose” Packaging: As Yet, Not Universal.
The new laminated structure meets all the technical requirements: it runs well on the sachet lines and efficiently wraps the wipes. With its excellent moisture barrier, it also effectively protects the product until it is used by the consumer.
Bio-based
Dissolvable Skin Care Wipes Pick Compostable Sachets
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Connected Workforce Report
Easy Split Bag In Box From Smurfit Westrock
Eco-Separate Bag-in-Box
Smurfit Westrock unveils the EasySplit Bag-in-Box design to help customers meet forthcoming packaging regulations of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.
Platform for Programming Safety Functions
Rychiger to Showcase Cutting-Edge Packaging Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO Southeast 2025
Downloads
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
